There is no real competition here. The King James Version of the Bible tells us in John 1:4-5, “In Him (Jesus) was life; and the life was the light of man (mankind). And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.”
The word translated here as “comprehended” is sometimes interpreted “apprehended.” The Greek word means “to overtake, restrain or extinguish.” In light of this meaning, we are assured throughout Scripture that the light of the Lord Jesus will never be conquered, put out or eclipsed by the darkness of the devil or all the forces of evil in our world.
It is evident, too, as we consider the word “comprehended” in today’s usual understanding, that there are those all around us whom Satan has blinded and who have not comprehended the light of God’s great love and plan of salvation.
We hear it said from time to time that our beloved nation is no longer the Christian nation it once was. Still, as I’ve stated previously, I am amazed at the magnitude of the Christian witness there is in America, not just in religious settings but in the everyday walks of life.
It really should not surprise us as God has put the spiritual responsibility for our land squarely at the feet of His people (not the government’s) as seen in II Chronicles 7:14, “If My people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Recently, nevertheless, a news commentator on a secular telecast was heard closing out his program with these words, “After you’ve said your prayers each morning and asked God what you can do for His glory today, ask then, ‘What can I do for my country today?’” Maybe we do need to be reminded that, if we are “good” Christians, we will be good citizens.
Another TV personality on another secular program voiced his prayer for a public figure who had become seriously ill. It was such an eloquent and powerful prayer, I double-checked the screen, thinking surely he had brought a pastor on his program to pray. The newscaster followed up his prayer with “I believe in the power of prayer.” It wasn’t just a one-time performance for him as I’ve heard the same person several times share his story, on the air, of his coming to personal faith in the Lord Jesus.
I am reminded of a lady who, a few months back, was shopping in a local store known for its friendly customer service. She surprisingly had an encounter with an employee who was less than helpful and downright rude. While we acknowledge that everybody has a bad day now and then, this lady a few weeks later experienced a repeat rude performance, realizing a few seconds later that she had once again asked the same employee for assistance. On each occasion, the shopper simply thanked the employee, said, “Have a blessed day,” and quickly moved on.
A few weeks later in the same store, as this shopper attempted to reach an item on a top shelf she heard a kind voice from behind her ask, “How many of those do you need, ma’am?” She turned to see a middle-aged man standing head and shoulders above her. As her fellow shopper loaded 2 gallons of water into her cart, she took advantage of the opportunity and said, “Thank you so much. I should give you a tip. How about, ‘Trust in the Lord with all thine heart.’” The kind gentleman picked up on the quotation and finished it, “... and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
Not only were those two shoppers blessed, but several others were in the same aisle and witnessed the pleasant exchange between them, including the Bible promise. Thank each of you for taking advantage of the opportunity to spread your light in your world. “Thank You, Lord, for that glorious Light, our precious Lord Jesus.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
