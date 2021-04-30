We all know what it is to live with certain commitments. This past March 23, my wife and I celebrated 37 years of marriage. When the wedding took place, we had already committed our heart and life to each other but it was made official that day. Now 37 years seem to pale in comparison to those we know who have reached the 60- and 70-year milestone, but total devotion is required for every year of marriage.
The God of Heaven is the foundation of the family unit and the family unit is the foundation of society. The abandonment of these two foundations, I believe, is the reason America is tottering on the brink of collapse. But God has given the solution in His Word.
It was on March 11, 1979 – 42 years ago – when I committed my life to the Lord to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The greatest commitment in my life was when I committed my soul to the Savior and later devoted my life to the Gospel. Of course, the giving of my heart to my wife is the close second.
We realize that the ability to make commitments and to keep them is all because of the grace of God. Paul said in I Corinthians 15:10, “... But by the grace of God I am what I am.” How we praise the Lord for His amazing grace and His goodness!
As we consider this subject further, we know that commitment is apparent in many areas of our lives. People commit themselves to education, jobs, family, etc. The Apostle Paul had much to say about commitment.
In II Timothy 1:11-12, we find these words he penned, “For I know Whom I have believed, and I am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day (the day when Paul would depart this life to be in the presence of Christ forever).”
There are several things about commitment that I would like for us to consider. First, what is commitment? It is “to give or entrust to someone or something.” It means also “to deposit something.”
Another consideration is, “To Whom should we commit?” We are told in the Word of God that we are to give our all to our Creator, the God of Heaven. We are created in His own image (Genesis 1:26) to serve and glorify Him. Revelation 4:11 records, “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for Thou has created all things.”
Paul committed first his sin to God for His forgiving and his soul to God for His saving and keeping eternally. He said in Ephesians 2:8, “For by grace are ye saved through faith.” He committed his service to Christ and told us in Verse 10 that “we are His workmanship created in Christ Jesus unto good works.”
Further, Paul committed his stewardship and self to Christ and reminded us, as believers, in II Corinthians 5:10 that “we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ,” and in Romans 14:12, “So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.”
Finally, why and how do we make this commitment? We do it because He is worthy and it is accomplished by a heart of absolute surrender to our Lord. If you have not committed your all to Christ, why not do so this very day?
