Most of us can look back over the years and recall events and experiences that changed our lives forever. Some of these were of indescribable joy and some brought inexpressible disappointment.

The times of joy fill our hearts with hope and thanksgiving reminding us of the goodness of God. As for the disappointments, someone has said, “Our disappointments often are ‘His’ appointments,” and how true this is. Many times when God removes something we treasure from our lives, it is only to replace it with something of more value than we could ever have imagined.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

