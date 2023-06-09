Most of us can look back over the years and recall events and experiences that changed our lives forever. Some of these were of indescribable joy and some brought inexpressible disappointment.
The times of joy fill our hearts with hope and thanksgiving reminding us of the goodness of God. As for the disappointments, someone has said, “Our disappointments often are ‘His’ appointments,” and how true this is. Many times when God removes something we treasure from our lives, it is only to replace it with something of more value than we could ever have imagined.
God has a purpose for everything He allows to enter our lives. For the lost person who does not know Him, it may bring him (or her) to salvation. For the child of God, we are assured that “all things work together for good to them that love God and are called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28).
In the book of Exodus, we have the story of the birth of Moses in Egypt and how he became the adopted son of Pharoah’s daughter. Still God arranged for Him to be cared for in the early formative years of his life by his real Israelite mother. One can only imagine the teaching he received from her and the values she instilled in him. At an early age, he was returned to the princess and grew up in the palace.
When Moses was grown, the Bible tells us he went out to check on his Israelite brethren. He was forced to flee Egypt for killing an Egyptian who was beating and mistreating an Israelite. Moses ended up on the backside of the desert for 40 years while God prepared him and later called him to lead His people to freedom. God took Moses from his Israelite family and then from the palace to the desert so He could promote him to rescue and lead the greatest nation on the face of the earth – the nation that would bring forth the Messiah, the Savior of all mankind.
As we look in the New Testament, we find a very religious man named Saul of Tarsus, a devout Jewish scholar and a Pharisee. He invested his life in having Christians imprisoned and many of them violently killed. But there came a day when Jesus intervened and stopped him on his way to persecute and imprison more Christians. Saul, blinded by a brilliant light from Heaven, fell to the ground and there surrendered his soul and his life to Christ.
Jesus removed Saul as a leader in the Jewish religion and even took his eyesight for a time. Later, He restored his vision, changed his name to Paul and gave him a mission to preach the Gospel to the ends of the earth, “To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins and inheritance” (Acts 26:18). God used Paul also to write a great portion of the New Testament that has blessed people for centuries and centuries and is still bringing souls to salvation today.
Then, there is Jesus, “who for the joy that was set before Him (in bringing many sons into glory” (Hebrews 2:10) “endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Hebrews 12:2). He gave up all of Heaven to come to a wicked world of sin and to give up His life to save lost sinners. The Gospel song, “If that Isn’t Love” by Dottie Rambo describes it so aptly, “He left the splendor of Heaven, knowing His destiny was the lonely hill of Golgotha, there to lay down His life for me.”
God has sacred purpose for every life and every life experience. Allowing Him to fulfill that purpose brings joy unspeakable and peace that passes all our understanding.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
