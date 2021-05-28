Memory is a wonderful thing indeed. One of the greatest joys in life is the ability to remember pleasant experiences from days gone by. We all have those special events in our past that we hold near and dear to our hearts.
This Monday, our nation will celebrate the holiday we call Memorial Day. It is a favorite of mine as it is a time set aside to remember our fallen heroes – men and women – who have given their lives in service to our country. I hope that we all will have the opportunity and take the time to say “thank you” to someone for their willingness to serve our great country. We recall “All gave some and some gave all” for the marvelous freedoms we enjoy and we thank them today for doing so.
Last weekend while grocery shopping in Searcy, my wife noticed a man in Army camouflage and his wife speaking with a veteran. After the veteran had left, her path crossed in the produce isle with the couple. She inquired as to whether the gentleman had served in the military to which he responded that he had for almost six years, including Desert Storm.
My wife expressed her appreciation to him and as their conversation progressed, she learned that the couple were missionaries to our military, both active forces and veterans, and had been since 2003. It was a real honor for her to visit with this missionary family that has such a heart for our well-deserving men and women of the service and our veterans.
While this Memorial Day was originally set aside to commemorate the great price paid by those in the armed forces who have died serving our country, it has become a day also of special remembrance of dear friends and loved ones who have passed away.
There are still others that come to our minds at this time. With crime skyrocketing in many of our beloved cities and emergencies occurring every day all across this great land, we want to thank our police officers and firefighters for risking their lives daily. And what with all the sacrifice we have seen from our medical personnel and other first responders during over a year of COVID-19, how can we help but say, “We appreciate you.”
It has been said, “If we do not remember our past, we are doomed to repeat it.” But, in some areas of our lives, we need to remember some things from the past so that we will surely repeat them.
Moses, in Deuteronomy 8:10-11, reminded Israel of the great things God had done for them in the past and he admonished them not to forget their God. He then warned Israel not to be filled with pride when God had blessed them and not to forget He was the One Who had blessed them. We as a nation, and we who are believers in Christ, would do well to heed this warning also. Psalm 9:17 reminds America and all people everywhere, “The wicked shall be turned into Hell and all nations that forget God.”
Let’s thank our God for giving us this great nation and so many people who have sacrificed to the keep America great. But most of all, let’s thank our God for being our Great Creator and for providing the greatest sacrifice ever made, that of His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, for our salvation. Let’s never forget our God.
