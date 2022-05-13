There are many things we face in life that bring us sorrow, and one of the greatest sorrows is losing a loved one in death. It leads to heartache and a great sense of loss.
Death is something we all must face and something with which we rarely seem ready to deal. While we all understand it can bring devastating loss, I once heard this interesting comment, “We really have not lost her; we know exactly where she is because to be absent from the body for the believer is to be present with the Lord in Heaven.” Well, we certainly cannot argue with that.
In the last couple of months I have had the honor of officiating funeral or home-going services for family and friends in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas. In each case, it was such a joy to know that the deceased knew the Lord as their personal Savior, which brought such comfort to family and friends.
One of my favorite Bible verses to share with families at such a time is Psalm 116:15, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” On the contrary, in Ezekiel 33:11, God says, “I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked.” How it grieves the heart of our loving God when a soul goes out into eternity unprepared!
Today, we want to consider the story from John 11 when Jesus was going to the home of Martha and Mary four days after the death of their brother, Lazarus. It appeared that Jesus was too late to help, but Jesus is never too late. He is always right on time. When he arrived, Martha and Mary each with a broken heart said, “Lord, if thou hadst been here, my brother had not died.”
Jesus then told Martha and Mary the greatest news ever when He said, “Thy brother shall rise again.” At first, they did not realize that Jesus would raise Lazarus from the dead at that time, but they showed Him the grave. Imagine their rapture when Jesus said, “Lazarus, come forth,” and immediately he was raised from the dead. Lazarus was alive and well!
Someone has ventured to say that Jesus had to use the name of Lazarus when he said, “Come forth,” or all the sainted dead of all ages past would have been resurrected.
Let’s consider how Jesus met the needs of this dear family. He cared deeply about the sorrow they were experiencing and comforted them. The Bible records in Verse 35, “Jesus wept,” and in Verse 38 we are told, “Jesus therefore again groaning in Himself cometh to the grave.” Is it possible that as we weep at the passing of our loved ones, Jesus weeps with us? I think so. II Corinthians 1:4 reminds us that our God is “the God of all comfort.”
We find that Jesus also gave them hope in a hopeless situation. Where Jesus is, there is always hope and He has promised never to leave us. In the Word of God, we find hope in the midst of sorrow. There we are reminded that we have “hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2).
As we look further at this story, we find that Jesus gave them a promise. In Verses 25 and 26, He promised that all those who place their faith and trust in Christ as Savior and Lord never really die. We know the body will die and return to the dust, but the real person will live on forever.
We see that Jesus also brought new life out of death. Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead and presented him alive to his sisters. When God calls His child from this life, that person passes through the doorway of physical death into the Heavenly realm of eternal life with Christ, where they will be until that great resurrection morning.
Then the body of the saved will be raised and the saved ones who are alive will be caught up together with them to meet the Lord in the air. The best is yet to come.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.