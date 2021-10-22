When we say that someone or something is the one and only, we are saying there can be no other. A good example of this is that my wife, Melissia, is my one and only wife and there is no other. In the Holy Scriptures, we see that Jesus is the One and Only and that no one can compare to Him. There are several things the Bible says about Jesus that I would like for us to consider.
First, the scriptures tell us in I Timothy 6:15 that Jesus is the one and only potentate, “Which in His times He shall shew, Who is the blessed and only Potentate, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.” The dictionary defines the word “potentate” as one having great power and influence; a prince; a sovereign. This Scripture in I Timothy confirms that Jesus is the one and only sovereign, with great authority, the only true potentate. Jesus said in Matthew 28:18, “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.”
A second thing we find is that Jesus is the one and only mediator between God and men. I Timothy 2:5-6 tells us, “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus, Who gave Himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.” Only Jesus can bring God and men together in relationship.
Another thing we find is that Jesus is the one and only remedy for our sin. In John 3:36 we read, “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life; he that believeth not the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abideth on him.” Jesus only can forgive us of our sin. No human has the power to forgive sin.
We notice, too, that Jesus is the one and only source of spiritual nourishment. We find these words in John 6:35, “And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life; he that cometh to Me shall never hunger, and he that believeth on Me shall never thirst.” It is only Jesus Who can quench the spiritual thirst and hunger of a sinful soul. Jesus promises in John 5:6, “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness for they shall be filled.”
The Bible tells us in John 14:6 that Jesus is the one and only source of real truth. Here Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.” We are living in a time when people have little or no confidence in the things we are being told by our political leaders. A common statement we hear is, “I do not trust anyone,” or “You cannot believe anything you hear.” There is certainly a truth crisis in our world, but we can fully trust our God Who cannot lie. The Bible is our source of truth for time and eternity. 1 Corinthians 3:11 tells us that Jesus also is the one and only foundation for life, “For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” We can confidently build our life on the Lord Jesus Christ as revealed in God’s Word and we will stand secure in the storms of life.
Finally, Jesus is the one and only Savior of the soul. We read in Acts 4:12, “Neither is there salvation in any other, for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” Yes, Jesus is the One and Only. If you have not done so already, why not come to Him by faith today to claim His salvation and eternal life when time here on earth is over?
