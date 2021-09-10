It is good to know that for whatever we need or face in this life, Jesus is the answer. He also fills the void and need that is present in every human heart. Life without Jesus just doesn’t make sense. It’s like a puzzle without all the pieces to it – who am I, why am I here and where am I going after this life?
In John Chapter 2, we read that Jesus attended a wedding at Cana of Galilee and, when there was no more wine to drink, His mother informs him of the problem. Mary then says to the servants, “Whatsoever He saith unto unto you, do it” (Verse 4). Jesus tells the servants to fill six water pots with water and then Jesus made the water become wine.
Let me say at this point, this wine was not the fermented wine or strong drink. We are often admonished to not partake of strong drink in the Scriptures. Among the many sobering passages on this subject, Proverbs 20:1 tells us, “Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is is deceived thereby is not wise,” and Hosea 4:11 warns us that wine takes away the heart. Similar warnings are found in the New Testament as well and Jesus does not contradict Himself.
In the story in John 2, we see that Jesus is God’s answer to man’s disappointments. It has been wisely said, “Sometimes man’s disappointments become God’s appointments.” I believe there is much truth in this statement and I have seen it demonstrated in my own life. All of us experience disappointments at one time or another – some big, others not so much. God can turn these into His appointments if we allow Him to. This is the first recorded miracle Jesus performed.
A second thing we see is that Jesus is God’s answer to man’s doubt and fear. In John 4:46, we read, “So Jesus came again into Cana of Galilee, where He made the water wine. And there was a certain nobleman, whose son was sick at Capernaum.” The next verse says that the man came to Jesus at Cana of Galilee and asked Him to heal his son who was at the point of death. In Verse 5, “Jesus saith to him, ‘Go thy way, thy son liveth.’ And the man believed the word that Jesus had spoken unto him, and he went his way.”
The nobleman was on his way home when his servants met him with the wonderful news that his son had been healed. The man then asked when his son had recovered and found it was the very same time when Jesus said he was healed. Yes, Jesus is the answer for all our doubts and fear. This was the second recorded miracle of Jesus.
Finally, we find Jesus is God’s answer to man’s disability caused by the sin sickness of the soul. Mankind is unable to save his own soul and his only hope for eternal salvation is the sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary. In John Chapter 5, we have the story of a crippled man at the pool of Bethesda where, at a certain season, an angel went down and “troubled the water.” Whoever stepped in first was healed of his disease.
The man being crippled was unable to rush into the water before anyone else. Jesus came to the rescue and the man was healed as a result of his faith in Christ.
We, too, can be healed from our sin-sick condition by repenting of our sin and placing our faith and trust in Jesus as Savior and Lord. It is true that only Jesus can save and satisfy the soul.
