It is absolutely clear to me from the Holy Scriptures that Jesus is the answer to all life’s questions and needs. Sometimes it seems like life is one big puzzle without all the pieces, but when you look into the Word of God, you see Christ has all the answers you are looking for in this life and for the life to come. Now let’s look into God’s Word and see what He has to say to us about this all-important subject.
First of all, we see that Jesus is the answer to man’s desire. In John Chapter 6, we have the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 men, and no telling how many women and children, with the little boy’s five loaves of bread and two fishes.
The Bible tells us that after everyone had eaten, there were 12 baskets of food left over and, as a point of interest, Jesus had 12 disciples. This story reminds us that only Jesus can satisfy the needs of our life and desires of our heart. We are assured that every good and perfect gift we enjoy is from above (James 1:17).
In Psalm 37:4 we read, “Delight thyself also in the Lord, and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart.” Bread is one of the pictures of Jesus found throughout the Scriptures. Jesus also is called the “living bread.” We desire bread physically, and we desire “living bread” spiritually even before we realize it.
A second thing we see is Jesus is God’s answer to man’s despair. Again in John 6, we find the story of the disciples in a ship at sea when a violent storm came. Jesus was walking on the water toward their ship and when they saw Him, they were very frightened because they did not recognize Him. Verses 20 and 21 relate, “But He said unto them, it is I; be not afraid. Then they willingly received Him into the ship: and immediately they were at the land whither they went.”
Jesus has the power to take us from despair into perfect peace and rest. In Isaiah 26:3 we read, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on Thee, because he trusteth in Thee.” When we bring our sin, sorrow and despair to Jesus, He gives us His peace.
A third thing we find is that Jesus is God’s answer to man’s darkness in sin. John 8:12 records, “Then spake Jesus again unto them saying, I am the light of the world; he that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” Before we come to faith in Christ, we are in spiritual darkness and Jesus is that spiritual light and life we need.
After salvation, we, who are in Christ, are admonished in the Scriptures to have no fellowship or part in the works of darkness (Ephesians 5:11).
Finally, Jesus is the answer for our physical and spiritual death. Jesus said in John 11:25-26, “I am the resurrection and the life; he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live. And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die (spiritually).”
The chorus of the song “Jesus Is Still the Answer” by Lanny Wolfe words it so well: “Jesus is still the answer, and though time and ages roll, Jesus is still the answer. He’s the answer for your soul. And though some may say He doesn’t fit with their philosophy, I know Jesus is still the answer. He’s always been and always will be.”
