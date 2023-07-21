‘When the Son of Man cometh, shall He find faith on the earth?” This Scripture in Luke 18:8 gives us a hint as to the spiritual condition of our world at and just before the return of our Lord to this earth. It is obvious to anyone who turns on the news that the rapid decline of morals and godliness in our country has accelerated more and more in just the last few years.

Speaking of the last days and the perilous times that would come, Paul warned in II Timothy 3:13 that “evil men and seducers shall wax (become) worse and worse.” Nowhere in Scripture are we assured that our society is going to become more spiritual and righteous as time goes by.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

