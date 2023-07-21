‘When the Son of Man cometh, shall He find faith on the earth?” This Scripture in Luke 18:8 gives us a hint as to the spiritual condition of our world at and just before the return of our Lord to this earth. It is obvious to anyone who turns on the news that the rapid decline of morals and godliness in our country has accelerated more and more in just the last few years.
Speaking of the last days and the perilous times that would come, Paul warned in II Timothy 3:13 that “evil men and seducers shall wax (become) worse and worse.” Nowhere in Scripture are we assured that our society is going to become more spiritual and righteous as time goes by.
Recently, I heard a discussion as to why, in this age in which we are living, it is so difficult to find committed Christians and why we are finding it more and more difficult to disciple new believers. Jesus has an answer for us as found in Matthew 24:12, “Because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.”
There is no denying that iniquity and wickedness are running rampant in our streets in large cities and small communities, is being piped into our homes through our phones, televisions, computers, etc., and being pumped into our minds by many news media outlets. Some of our educational institutions have been discovered to be teaching things teachers would have been imprisoned for a decade ago.
However, we do not have to be part of that “many” who allow the iniquity of our world to crowd our minds and cause our love for Christ to wane. There are some things we can do to avoid this pitfall.
As we devote ourselves to the Word of God, it will strengthen our faith and our resolve to serve God. Joshua 1:8 encourages us to meditate in God’s Word night and day to find success in the Christian life. Hebrews 4:12 describes the Word of God as quick and powerful in our lives. Jesus tells us in John 15:3 that His Word is the resource that keeps us clean spiritually.
Jeremiah said, “Thy words were found, and I did eat them; and Thy Word was unto me the joy and rejoicing of mine heart.” The Psalmist said in Psalm 119:103, “How sweet are Thy words unto my taste!” It is necessary food for the soul.
In Hosea 10:12, we find, “It is time to seek the Lord.” Throughout the Bible we are encouraged to seek the Lord in prayer and fellowship. We are promised in James 4:8 to “draw nigh (near) to God, and He will draw nigh to you.” It absolutely essential to keep close to God in prayer if we are to stay faithful to Him and in His service.
In Nehemiah 13:11, we find the question, “Why is the house of God forsaken?” Faithful attendance to the Lord’s church is another practice that enables us to maintain close fellowship with God and other Christians. It is at the house of God where He meets corporately with His people and where the presence and power of the Lord is manifested in a special way. Diligence is necessary in every area of our relationship with the Lord. Let’s not miss being “under the spout – in His house – when (and where) the blessings come out.”
When we love the Word of God, seek the God of the Word and frequent the house of God, we will be able to keep our hearts close to God, our minds on the Lord Jesus and our lives committed to Him. Will we be in that number that will be found full of faith “when the Son of Man cometh?”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
