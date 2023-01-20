So ... “let your light so shine before men (others), that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven” (Matthew 5:16). Remember when “God said, let there be light: and there was light” (Genesis 1:3)? That light is still shining to this very day and, praise the Lord, it is never going out.
Let’s go now from that first book of the Holy Bible to the very last book and read, “And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof” (Revelation 21:23).
It just keeps getting better and brighter, doesn’t it? And just think, that’s that Heavenly city we will one day find residence in if we, by faith and repentance, have accepted that Lamb, the Lord Jesus Christ, as our personal Savior and Lord.
I’m reminded of a testimony I heard just a few months back. Levi shared a home with his sister, Teresa, and his brother-in-law, Gene. They all had moved from central Arkansas to the Springfield, Mo., area where, for years, Levi had been a cashier in a large retail store and Teresa had been manager of a motel. Gene, a long-haul trucker for several decades, had been retired a year or so.
One particular morning Levi awoke at the usual time, went through his morning routine and headed to work. This day was different, though. Teresa had been seriously injured at work and had been unable to work for several weeks. In just the last few days, her doctor had informed her she would never be physically able to return to the job she loved.
Over the weekend, things had gone from bad to worse. Teresa and Gene’s son, Matthew, (who along with his wife had just adopted a newborn) had been critically injured in a motorcycle accident. Heavy hearted, Levi arrived at work and began going through the motions.
The day continued to darken until Levi happened to glance at a lady standing nearby. There across the front of the message shirt she was wearing were these powerful and precious words, “God’s not through blessing you.” The impact of those words was indescribable. Levi said he had never heard the Lord speak peace and encouragement to him more distinctly. From that moment, it was a new day.
Fast forward a few months and God had arranged for the family to move back to their beloved Arkansas. Levi had been able to get a job transfer back to the town he loved and in which he had grown up. The Lord is still working out other details of their transition. Matthew, after weeks of treatment in the hospital, is continuing to progress in his recovery. They give God the glory for it all. God had used a lady wearing a message shirt to send the light of hope in a moment of dark despair.
I am more of a traditionalist when it comes to my attire in the pulpit but during the week, as circumstances allow, I lean toward more casual dress. As a matter of face, I’ve been a fan of “Jesus” and “Bible” message shirts for years. It all started when the youth department in the church I was pastoring in Oklahoma began purchasing them for me occasionally. Since that time, what wonderful “strangers” I have met and what glorious conversations I have enjoyed as a result of a shirt I was wearing.
On our own, we may not be able to end the war in Ukraine, but we can use the weapon of prayer. We may not be able to stop the sex trafficking and flow of deadly and illegal drugs across our borders, but we can spread the “light of the glorious Gospel of Christ” in our circle of influence.
Let’s consider now some powerful and appropriate lyrics Ella Fitzgerald composed, “Do not wait until some deed of greatness you may do. Do not wait to shed your light afar. To the many duties ever near you now be true. Brighten the corner where you are.” God bless you as you shine your light in 2023.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
