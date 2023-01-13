It was a dark, dark world in the days of Noah before the flood as recorded in Genesis 6. Verse 8 describes it: “And God saw that the wickedness of man (mankind) was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.”

The description continues in Verses 11 and 12. where we read, “and the earth was filled with violence ... for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.” What a graphic scene!

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.