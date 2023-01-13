It was a dark, dark world in the days of Noah before the flood as recorded in Genesis 6. Verse 8 describes it: “And God saw that the wickedness of man (mankind) was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.”
The description continues in Verses 11 and 12. where we read, “and the earth was filled with violence ... for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.” What a graphic scene!
Maybe these words remind us of an all-too-familiar society – maybe the one in which we find ourselves today. What with crime raging out of control in our own beloved country, hundreds of mass shootings every year (even in our schools), drugs taking the lives of hundreds across our nation weekly, etc. Yes, we could go on, but you get the picture.
To make matters worse (or in the long run – “better”), Jesus warned us in Matthew 24:37, “But as the days of Noe (Noah) were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” Did you catch that, “the coming of the Son of man?” Yes, we grieve at the evil we witness in the news every day, but the best is yet to come when the Lord Jesus will come back to this earth in power and great glory and make right all the wrongs of the ages.
Jesus encouraged us Himself in Luke 21:28, “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up you heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.” At this time, Christ shall not only create a new Heaven and new earth, but Paul said in Philippians 3:21, “He (Jesus) will also change our vile (weak and worn) bodies to be fashioned like His glorious body” – a new body and a new life in a new society.
But what are we to do in the “nasty here and now?” The Bible has that covered, too. While the flood of ungodliness we are made aware of daily sometimes seems overwhelming, I am just as amazed at the great demonstration of compassion I see being exhibited by others, the witness we see regularly of the good news of Christ often in the smallest acts, the kindness and goodwill displayed every day by many with whom we come in contact, etc.
Paul reminds us in Romans 12:21, “Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.” In Philippians 3:8, he further encourages us, “Whatsoever things are true ... honest ... just ... lovely ... of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
I don’t know about you, but my glass is half full, not half empty. I’m an incurable optimist; as a matter of fact my glass is “overflowing” with the goodness of God. “Blessed be the Lord Who daily ‘loadeth’ us with benefits, even the God of our salvation” (Psalm 68:19).
It’s dark out there, but our God “is the true light that lighteth every man that cometh into the world.” Let’s do our part every day in 2023 and as Ella Fitzgerald says in her song, “Brighten the corner where you are.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
