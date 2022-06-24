It has been said that “Christianity is not for the cowardly or faint of heart,” and that is certainly true according to the Holy Scriptures. When we consider what Jesus said about discipleship and following Him, we can’t help but wonder how the church as a whole has lost sight of this biblical message. It is not difficult to notice that we have a watered-down version of Christianity motivated more by convenience and comfort than conviction and commitment.
Every time Jesus drew a large crowd of would-be disciples, He called on them to commit to Him and it always caused discomfort and “thinned out” the crowd. The Apostle Paul encouraged us and his followers to “be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might” (Ephesians 6:10). True Christianity and biblical discipleship calls us to find strength in the Lord, to follow Him and leave the consequences to Him.
In the Old Testament book of Esther, we find a young queen who possessed great strength in the Lord in several areas that I would like for us to consider. Esther was a young Hebrew woman whom God providentially raised up to be the queen of the Persian empire and eventually to save the Jewish people from being destroyed by a man named Haman.
When Esther heard of the wicked plans of Haman, she knew that if she did not stand before the king and and tell him of the evil plot, the Jewish people would all be slaughtered. However, she could not legally go before the king without being summoned by him or she could be put to death for doing so.
Esther’s cousin, Mordecai, warned her that she, being a Jew, would not escape destruction just because she was in the palace and he encouraged her to use the influence of her position as queen to save herself and her people. We read in Esther 4:14 a frequently-quoted passage of Scripture where Mordecai said, “Who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” Another way of saying it might be, “Esther, God may have made you queen just so you could save His people.”
With this encouragement, Esther requested that Mordecai gather all the Jews in Shushan, the capital city, and proclaim a three-day fast and she did the same with all her attendants. She declared that she would go in to the King with her petition and her attitude in Verse 10 was, “And if I perish, I perish,” or “So what if I die, I must stand up for the people of God and do what is right.” Too often we are afraid someone won’t like us or we will be uncomfortable if we must make a stand for our Lord.
Esther was strong in the Lord in four areas:
She was strong in courage. It takes courage to stand for what’s right.
She was strong in her convictions. It is not always convenient to follow our convictions.
She was strong in her character. She did right because it was right.
She was strong in her commitment. She did the difficult and left the consequences up to God.
Each of us can display these godly characteristics that Esther possessed by depending on the Lord to enable us to do right in every situation.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
