There are times in all of our lives when we feel we are totally destitute of physical, mental, emotional and/or spiritual strength. It may be the greatest sorrow we have ever experienced.
It could be a sense of great failure in some situation. Fear in any area of life can bring a feeling of total weakness. A devastating disappointment or loss of health, wealth, friendship or a million other things can leave us in a state of hopelessness, draining all our energy.
The God of Heaven knew we would encounter experiences in life when we would wonder if life would ever be worth living again or if we would even make it through the situation we were in. So He filled the Bible with precious promises to sustain us in times like these.
In Deuteronomy 33, we find the record of “Moses the man of God” blessing the children of Israel before his death. What a blessing, indeed, he imparted to the tribe of Asher as found in Verse 24-25, “And of Asher he said, Let Asher be blessed with children; let him be acceptable to his brethren, and let him dip his foot in oil. Thy shoes shall be iron and brass; and as thy days, so shall thy strength be.”
Moses knew the challenges ahead for Asher, as well as for all the nation of Israel, would be monumental and that only God could provide the needed strength. The extent of the promise was so magnificent that it covered all the future days of Asher. This promise is found throughout Scripture and applies to every believer for all the days of life. Hebrews 13:5 brings us hope, comfort and strength when we are overwhelmed, “For He hath said, ‘I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.’”
After the death of Moses when Joshua was given the responsibility of leading the children of Israel into the Promised Land, God spoke peace and courage to his heart as he commissioned him for the task ahead. These words of the Lord are found in Joshua 1:5, “There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”
Isaiah 41:10 comes to mind, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of My righteousness.” Such Scriptures sometimes seem more than we can take in. Someone said, “It makes you want to go out and charge hell with a squirt gun.” Jesus said Himself, “The gates of hell shall not prevail against it (the church)” in Matthew 16:38.
We find the prophet, Elijah, in I Kings 19 scared to death and worn completely out shortly after calling down the fire of God from Heaven which consumed the sacrifice and the scene ended with the prophets of the false god, Baal, being slaughtered. The wicked Queen Jezebel had vowed to take Elijah’s life, but God was with him. He gave him rest, provided food for him and told him, “Arise and eat; because the journey is too great for thee.” Elijah then “arose and did eat and drink and went in the strength of that meat forty days and forty nights” (Verses 5-7).
What strength we find in Isaiah 40:30-31 when the journey of life becomes too much for us, “Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fail: but they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.”
I heard the testimony of a young lady who had a dream of a Christian ministry that was put on hold, but seemed to her to be destroyed. In her grief, she prayed, “Lord, give me something worth living for.” At that very moment, the Holy Spirit brought to her mind a favorite Bible passage in Colossians 3 and seem to carve the phrase “Christ Who is our life” on her heart. It was just the reminder she needed that she had Christ to live for and it gave her strength in her disappointment. A year later, God had opened a door of ministry that exceeded all her dreams.
Psalm 46:1 encourages us, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” Yes, He has a word in His Word to strengthen each of us when it seems our strength is gone.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
