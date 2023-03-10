There are times in all of our lives when we feel we are totally destitute of physical, mental, emotional and/or spiritual strength. It may be the greatest sorrow we have ever experienced.

It could be a sense of great failure in some situation. Fear in any area of life can bring a feeling of total weakness. A devastating disappointment or loss of health, wealth, friendship or a million other things can leave us in a state of hopelessness, draining all our energy.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.