What a mighty and precious promise God gives us in Jeremiah 33! Verse 3 assures us, “Call unto Me, and I will answer thee.” However, as with many Bible promises, we have found over the past few weeks that there are conditions of answered prayer.
We have observed that God loves to answer heart prayers and He has made it clear in His Word what heart conditions claim his attention. We noted that a prayer from a repentant heart is a prayer that God will hear. A heart harboring sin will not gain an audience with God because He is holy and hates sin and what it does to His crowning creation – mankind.
God also is looking for a clean heart such as David received when he prayed in Psalm 51:10, “Create in me a clean heart, O God.” In Verse 17 of this chapter, we are told that “a broken and contrite heart” God will not despise. He seeks a humble and sorrowful heart to bless – one that expresses godly sorrow over its sin and shortcomings.
We found that God puts a high priority on a faithful heart. The Bible describes the father of the Israelite nation as “faithful Abraham” and he was a great man of prayer who saw tremendous answers to his prayers.
God seeks, too, an undivided heart. James Chapter 1 warns us that a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways and will not receive anything from the Lord. David, a man after God’s own heart and one who saw mighty answers to his prayers, said in Psalm 119:10, “With my ‘whole’ heart have I sought Thee.”
Finally, we noticed that God is looking for an obedient heart in prayer and we are assured that, “And whatsoever we ask, we receive of Him, because we keep His commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in His sight (I John 3:22).”
As we conclude our study of answered prayer, we want to consider other conditions God requires as we seek His face. In Mark 11:25, we find these words, “And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in Heaven may forgive you your trespasses.” If we hold malice and unforgiveness in our hearts, God will not hear and answer our prayers.
God is searching also for an abiding heart. In John 15:7, we read these words of Jesus, “If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it will be done unto you.” If we desire God to hear our prayers, we must abide with Him in fellowship, not allowing anything in our heart that offends Him.
Lastly, we see in Romans 8:26-27 that we can claim a Spirit-enabled heart of prayer at times when we do not know how we should pray, “Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings that cannot be uttered. And He that searcheth the hearts kinoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because He maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God.”
My, what a privilege it is to pray and how amazing it is to know that, when we are so distressed that we do not know exactly how we should pray, the Holy Spirit of God takes our heart’s desires to God in words that we are incapable of uttering ourselves.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
