‘Here I stand and I shall not be moved!” That has been the attitude, commitment and determination of many great men and women throughout centuries of time both in Christian and secular realms. It was Patrick Henry who said, “Give me liberty, or give me death.” He had a passion for liberty for our nation. Many of our soldiers over the years have shared Patrick Henry’s passion and have laid down their lives to secure the freedoms we enjoy in America today.
Dr. Howard Hendricks, a longtime professor at Dallas Theological Seminary said, “A conviction is something you will die for.” A favorite quote of mine is one by Dr. Bob Jones Sr., a minister of days gone by and former president of Bob Jones (Christian) University, “Do right! Do right! If the stars fall, do right!”
What is my passion? What is your passion? Do we have something in our heart and life that is worth standing up for? It has been quoted many times by different people, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” It is a thought worth pondering.
In the Bible we find many illustrations from the lives of those who took a stand and proclaimed through their decisions and actions, “I shall not be moved.” The first that comes to mind is Ruth the Moabitess whose story is found in the Scriptures in the book named for her. When her mother-in-law prepared to return to Bethlehem from the country of Moab, Ruth insisted that she be allowed to accompany her.
Ruth’s iron-clad determination was voiced in Ruth 1:16, “And Ruth said, ‘Intreat me not to leave thee, or to return from following after thee: for whither thou goest; I will go, and where thou lodgest, I will lodge: thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God.’”
Ruth had chosen Jehovah God as her God and there was no turning back for her. In Psalm 48:14, the psalmist worded it, “For this God is our God for ever and ever: He will be our guide even unto death.”
In Joshua 24:15, after leading God’s chosen people, the nation of Israel, for many years, Joshua nailed it down and took a stand publicly when he challenged the Israelites, “Choose you this day whom ye will serve” and then declared, “but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” It was Jesus who made it clear in Matthew 6:24 that, “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other.” Only those who have determined in their heart to serve the Lord will be faithful in their service to Him.
David in Psalm 27:4 made a commitment to attend the house of God, “One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple.” To fail to make a decision not to forsake the house of God usually means attendance will be sporadic.
In our congregation, there is a gentleman who, as a young adult, observed a neighbor lady who walked by his home on her way to church every Sunday morning and evening, Wednesday evening and any other time there was a service. This young man said, “I can and I will do that, too.” He has done that exact thing ever since and never misses a service except for sickness or when he is out of town. Today he is a deacon and serves in other capacities also. We can and should make the same commitment and we will be blessed beyond measure for doing so. Others will be blessed by our faithfulness as well.
While there are countless examples in the Bible that illustrate such devotion and passion, none compare to that of our Lord. Isaiah 50:7 describes Him as having set His face as a flint to accomplish His mission here on earth – to die for the sins of mankind. Jesus said in John 4:34, “My meat (necessary food) is to do the will of Him that sent Me and to finish His work.” Finally, He said in John 19:30, “It is finished,” and bowed His head and died. He did it all for you and me.
What commitment to the Lord do we need to make today that we will be glad we did a million years from now in eternity?
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
