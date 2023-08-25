‘Here I stand and I shall not be moved!” That has been the attitude, commitment and determination of many great men and women throughout centuries of time both in Christian and secular realms. It was Patrick Henry who said, “Give me liberty, or give me death.” He had a passion for liberty for our nation. Many of our soldiers over the years have shared Patrick Henry’s passion and have laid down their lives to secure the freedoms we enjoy in America today.

Dr. Howard Hendricks, a longtime professor at Dallas Theological Seminary said, “A conviction is something you will die for.” A favorite quote of mine is one by Dr. Bob Jones Sr., a minister of days gone by and former president of Bob Jones (Christian) University, “Do right! Do right! If the stars fall, do right!”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

