Several decades ago, a church in southeast Missouri invited a young evangelist in Arkansas to preach a week-long revival meeting at their church. The evangelist accepted the invitation and, when he arrived for the first service, he sensed that a real spirit of revival already existed.

As the meeting progressed, it seemed the Lord had His hand of blessing on each service in a glorious way with an unusual anointing on the preacher. The congregation was expectant, responsive and rejoicing in the Lord (Philippians 4:4).

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.