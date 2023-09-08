The Bible, of course, is the subject at hand and, undoubtedly it is by far my favorite book.

When my wife was a teenager, she discovered the word “bibliophile” (lover of books) and she immediately exclaimed, “That’s me!” Yep, she cannot leave a thrift store without checking out the books and can spend hours on end in a Christian bookstore. (What a coincidence and thrill that, while we ministered in Missouri in 1999, she and two other ladies had the privilege of electronically logging all the books of three public libraries in Texas County!) And, you guessed it, the Bible is her favorite book as well.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

