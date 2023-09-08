The Bible, of course, is the subject at hand and, undoubtedly it is by far my favorite book.
When my wife was a teenager, she discovered the word “bibliophile” (lover of books) and she immediately exclaimed, “That’s me!” Yep, she cannot leave a thrift store without checking out the books and can spend hours on end in a Christian bookstore. (What a coincidence and thrill that, while we ministered in Missouri in 1999, she and two other ladies had the privilege of electronically logging all the books of three public libraries in Texas County!) And, you guessed it, the Bible is her favorite book as well.
Every child in every Sunday school class we have taught and children’s church we have directed knows what our favorite book is and has been encouraged to adopt it as their favorite also.
Probably the greatest fact about the Bible is that it is the Word of the living God. Some of the many terms in the Bible referring to the Word of God are: the law of the Lord; the Word of the Lord; the Word of Thy righteousness; the words of eternal life; the Word of truth; the law of Thy mouth, Thy righteous judgments; Thy testimonies; Thy precepts; Thy statutes; Thine ordinances; and Thy commandments. Each of these may insinuate a different aspect or function of the Word.
A truth that captivates my heart is that Jesus is the Word of God. This is plainly revealed to us in John 1:14, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us (and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father) full of grace and truth.” We read further in John 1:1, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”
Finally, when Jesus comes back to the earth in power and great glory to right all the wrongs of the ages, Revelation 19:11-13 tells us, He will be riding a white horse and He will be “clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and His name is called The Word of God.” How could any child of God not love the Word of God?
In I Samuel, before the Word of God was recorded in the Bible as we know it today, young Samuel had been brought to the temple where he ministered there unto the Lord. The Bible records that, “The Word of the Lord was precious in those days; there was no open vision.” It was a sad time of Israel’s spiritual decline.
Our thoughts go also to the period of approximately 400 years between Malachi in the Old Testament and Matthew in the New Testament. when there was no inspired Word of God that is recorded in our Bible today. During this period, we find God’s chosen nation, Israel, scattered to the four corners of the earth. Praise the Lord, when He chose to have His words recorded again in the Book, He spoke to us as never before in the person of His dear Son!
One of the saddest Scriptures to me, however, in the Word of God is found in Amos 8:11-12, “Behold, the days come, saith the Lord God, that I will send a famine in the Land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the Lord. And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the Word of the Lord, and shall not find it.”
While we may not understand fully or have time and space to explore all this passage entails, what horror for any people to experience this condition! His words are spirit and His words are life (John 6:63), and I cannot imagine being unable to hear the Lord speaking His Word to my heart by His precious Holy Spirit. How we should cherish the Word of God!
Every book in the world could be burned to cinders, but we still have the glorious promise that God’s Word will never be destroyed and will never pass away. We just need to learn, live, lean on and love the Book.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
