I’m guilty, oh yes, I am! I love preaching whether it is someone else who is preaching or I’m the one privileged to present the Good News. There is one stipulation – it is the proclaiming of the Word of God to which I am referring.
In recent columns, we have addressed the topics of, “I Love the Lord” and “I Love the Book.” My wife and I have just returned from a preachers camp meeting outside of Conway, where we heard powerful messages from the Word of God on Wednesday evening and all day Thursday and Friday – a total of 14. As you can imagine, we are now in the process of “processing” all 14 of these. Interestingly, the Lord had already given me the inspiration for this week’s column before attending that meeting.
When I was 8 years old, a cousin and I on a Saturday evening took a walk down a country road in Stone County. As we approached Oak Grove Baptist Church, where we regularly attended, we knew the door would be unlocked even though there was no service that night. We decided to go inside and I soon found myself behind the pulpit pretending to preach. It would be another three years before I would come to realize I was a sinner in need of a Savior and place my faith and trust in the Lord Jesus.
This love of preaching didn’t suddenly surface when the Lord called me to preach as a teenager. From the earliest memories of childhood, I cannot recall a time when the preaching of the Word did not excite my little heart. It was Jesus Who said, “Suffer (allow) little children to come unto Me, and forbid them not” (Luke 19:16).
While pastoring in Kansas in the early 1990s, I cringed when I heard a dear lady in our congregation one Sunday unwittingly say in front of her grandchildren, “Peaching is boring to the kids; they will want to go to children’s church.” Allow me to say that some of the most effective preaching I’ve heard has been in children’s church. That said, however, it is a fact that we can teach children that preaching is “boring” and they’ll believe it for many years, maybe for the rest of their life. By the same token, children can be taught to love the things of the Lord, including preaching, and generally they will love it if they see we love it.
It seems all of us are passionate about something. I like to gauge my passion in different areas by the passion Jesus has. He was moved by His compassion, by His love for us; He was consumed by His zeal for the house of God; and He was willing to die because of His love for the will of His Father. So what value did He place on preaching?
In Mark 1:38, we find His words to His disciples, “And He said unto them, let us go into the next towns that I may preach there also.” The last phrase of that verse catches our attention, “... for therefore came I forth.” According to this verse, one of the major purposes of His life on earth was to preach.
Jesus speaking in another Scripture in Luke 4:18-19 enlightens us further on the subject, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because He hath anointed me to preach the Gospel to the poor; He hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised; to preach the acceptable year of the Lord.” Three times in this passage, Jesus emphasizes that the Father sent Him to preach.
When Jesus selected His 12 disciples as recorded in Mark 3, “He ordained twelve, that they should be with Him, and that He might send them forth to preach” and Verse 15 adds, “And to have power to heal sicknesses, and to cast out devils.” The primary responsibility of His disciples was to preach.
When John the Baptist was in prison, he sent his disciples to question Jesus as to whether He was the One that was to come (as Messiah). Jesus returned answer to John saying in Matthew 11:5, “The blind receive their sight, and the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, and the deaf hear, the dead are raised up, and the poor have the Gospel preached unto them.” A principal identifying characteristic of Jesus was His preaching.
Let’s put a premium on the things that God puts a premium on, and Scripture bears out that preaching ranks high on that list.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
