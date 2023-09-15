I’m guilty, oh yes, I am! I love preaching whether it is someone else who is preaching or I’m the one privileged to present the Good News. There is one stipulation – it is the proclaiming of the Word of God to which I am referring.

In recent columns, we have addressed the topics of, “I Love the Lord” and “I Love the Book.” My wife and I have just returned from a preachers camp meeting outside of Conway, where we heard powerful messages from the Word of God on Wednesday evening and all day Thursday and Friday – a total of 14. As you can imagine, we are now in the process of “processing” all 14 of these. Interestingly, the Lord had already given me the inspiration for this week’s column before attending that meeting.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

