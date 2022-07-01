The stage is set. Jesus goes to the Garden of Gethsemane with Peter, James and John to pour out His soul to God His Father. In just a few hours, Jesus will be betrayed by Judas with a kiss and shortly thereafter, Peter will deny three times that he even knows the Lord.
Jesus will be falsely judged, beaten, cursed, mocked, stripped naked and cruelly nailed to a Roman cross, forsaken by His disciples and His Father. He then will be left to die a painful and shameful death while being laughed at and ridiculed by His accusers.
Three times in the garden Jesus had come to His disciples for support only to find them sleeping. He then told them to go ahead and take their rest for the one who would betray Him was already at hand.
Then something really awesome took place. The soldiers came to the garden looking for Jesus so they could arrest Him. John 18:4 tells us that Jesus asked them, “Whom seek ye?” When they answered, “Jesus of Nazareth,” Verse 6 records, “As soon then as He had said unto them, I am He, they went backward, and fell to the ground.” Wow, what power there is in that Name!
Have you ever wondered, when Jesus said, “I am He,” why those young, strong and healthy soldiers fell backward. Jesus was not just making a statement or giving information, but He was using a name of God or deity. In the Old Testament we find the record of God calling Moses to lead His people, Israel, out of Egypt (Exodus 3).
In Verse 13, Moses asked God, “When I come unto the children of Israel, and shall say unto them, the God of your fathers hath sent me unto you, and they shall say to me, What is His name? What shall I say unto them?”
Verse 14 records the answer, “And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM: and He said, thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.” Jesus, talking to the soldiers in the garden of Gethsemane, was using an Old Testament name, I AM, for Jehovah. It is one of my favorite names in the Bible for Jesus and He is truly the Great I AM.
In many Scriptures, Jesus said, I AM, and each time He did He revealed that He was able to meet our greatest needs. John 4 gives us the story of the sinful woman at the well. She expressed to Jesus that she believed that Christ, the Messiah, would come and that He was the One to be worshipped. In Verse 26 we read, “Jesus saith unto her, I that speak unto thee am He.”
To all who are spiritually hungry and thirsty, Jesus said, “I am the Bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger, and he that believeth on me shall never thirst” (John 6:35). To those who do not know the way to God’s great salvation, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the Father but by Me” (John 14:6).
To those who feel they are totally in the dark spiritually, Jesus said, “I am the light of the world” (John 9:5). When we feel we are spiritually out in the cold, we remember that Jesus said, “I am the door” (John 10:9). Jesus declares He is the Son of God, the Good Shepherd, the Resurrection and the Life, the True Vine, the Eternal One, the Alpha and the Omega and, thank God, He is everything else we need. Jesus is our Great I AM!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
