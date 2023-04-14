The presence of the Lord is manifested today through the Person of the Trinity called the Holy Spirit. His presence meets the need of our heart for each season in the journey of our life.
When we look at the sixth chapter of Isaiah, we find the presence of the Lord brings conviction of sin. Isaiah said in Verse 7, “In the year that King Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and His train filled the temple.” Isaiah heard the seraphims cry one to another, “Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of hosts: the whole earth is full of His glory.”
Isaiah’s response is found in Verse 5, “Then said I, Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts.” The result of his confession of sin was, “Thine iniquity is taken away, and thy sin is purged” (Verse 7).
Every person needs to come face to face with the eternally-lost condition of their soul. For many of us, it happened as it did for Isaiah in the house of God when the Word was preached and the Holy Spirit pricked our hearts. For others, it might be as a result of a television or radio broadcast that God’s Holy Spirit revealed their need of salvation.
One person remarked that just a visit in their home by church members brought deep conviction. The Holy Spirit has spoken to others just by watching their neighbors going to church faithfully. God reaches out continually to lost mankind and even to His wayward children.
We find in Romans 8:16 that God’s presence brings assurance of salvation, “The Spirit Itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.” Many Christians have been attacked by the devil concerning their relationship with Jesus and many of these have the testimony that as a result of seeking reassurance, God has come in the presence of the Holy Spirit to vanquish those doubts.
There are times as we go on down the pathway of life that we feel our strength is almost gone. The Bible speaks in many places of the power of God’s presence. In I John 4:4, we are reminded that, “Greater is He that is in you, than he that is in the world.” We have the promise of the Lord in Isaiah 41:10, “I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of My righteousness.”
As the years come and go, God gives us joy for our journey. Psalm 16:11 encourages us, “Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in Thy presence is fulness of joy; at Thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.” I Peter 1:8 words it, “joy unspeakable and full of glory.” God’s presence is a joy beyond description.
In Isaiah 43:2, we see that God’s presence is our comfort in times of trial, “When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.” God promises to go with us through the fiery trials we all face from time to time. He was with the three Hebrew children in the fiery furnace and He will not forsake us.
Moses found that God’s presence brought rest. God promised in Exodus 33:14, “My presence shall go with thee, and I will give thee rest.” Jesus said it this way in Matthew 11:28-29, “Come unto Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn of Me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.” When burdened down with the labors and cares of this life, we can still have rest in our soul.
Then one day, we will enter into that ultimate rest of Revelation 14:13, “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors; and their works do follow them.”
In all the pilgrimage of life, let’s remember the precious promise of the everlasting presence of our Lord recorded in Hebrews 13:5, “For He (Jesus) hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” What a glorious promise to live by!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
