The presence of the Lord is manifested today through the Person of the Trinity called the Holy Spirit. His presence meets the need of our heart for each season in the journey of our life.

When we look at the sixth chapter of Isaiah, we find the presence of the Lord brings conviction of sin. Isaiah said in Verse 7, “In the year that King Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and His train filled the temple.” Isaiah heard the seraphims cry one to another, “Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of hosts: the whole earth is full of His glory.”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.