When we think about blood, the last word that comes to mind might be “precious.” Some people can’t handle the sight of blood without getting sick or fainting. Of course, blood is of utmost important to the body and without it we cannot live.
The Bible tells us that the life of the flesh is in the blood (Leviticus 17:11). The blood of Jesus is described as “precious” in I Peter 1:18-19, where we read, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed by corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation (empty way of life) received by tradition from your fathers; but with the ‘precious’ blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
The word “precious” is an interesting word meaning “highly valued, very costly or very expensive.” This can certainly be said of the precious blood of Christ. When we think of precious things, our thoughts turn to precious stones, precious memories, precious children, precious grandchildren, etc. Psalm 40:8 reminds us that the redemption of the soul is precious; and Psalm 116:15 assures us that, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”
The message of Christ is a bloody message and the Bible is a bloody book that tells of a Savior Who lived and died for us, then rose again from the dead three days later to save us from our sins. We are told in Hebrews 9:22, “Without the shedding of blood there is no remission (of sin).” From the book of Genesis to the book of Revelation, the message of the Bible is that Christ shed His blood for sinners.
I believe in the rich, red, royal, righteous, redeeming blood of Christ that was shed for us some 2,000 years ago. I believe it is pure, precious, powerful, penetrating and must be personally applied to our hearts by faith if we are to be saved or born again. What can I say at this point but “Glory to God! Glory to God!” I am happy in Jesus today and pray that is your testimony, too.
Now, coming back down to earth, let me pose this question: “What does the blood of Christ that was shed all those centuries ago do for us in the 21st century?” Most important of all, it redeems us to Christ as we have observed already in I Peter 1:18-19. The Apostle Paul also tells us in Ephesians 1:7, “In Whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.”
The song of redemption is a song the angels cannot sing. Only the child of God can sing, “I’m redeemed by love divine. Glory, glory, Christ is mine. All to Him, I now resign. I have been (I have been) redeemed” (from the song, “Redeemed” by James Rowe and S.A. Ganus). Amen!
The word “redemption” means “to purchase” or “to buy out of.” When we take Christ as our Savior and Lord, He buys us out of the slave market of sin and death, gives us abundant life on this earth and provides us an eternal home in Heaven after this life.
Now, let me ask you, “Have you been to Jesus for the cleansing power; are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?” If not, why not do so today, right now?
