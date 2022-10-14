There’s no doubt about it! My, what a joy and thrill it is to realize that the God of the heavens and earth knows me! It is a truth beyond human comprehension. He knows the color of my eyes, He has counted the hairs on my head, He knows my thoughts and everything else about me.

The Lord told Jeremiah these words in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified (set apart) thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

