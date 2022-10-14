There’s no doubt about it! My, what a joy and thrill it is to realize that the God of the heavens and earth knows me! It is a truth beyond human comprehension. He knows the color of my eyes, He has counted the hairs on my head, He knows my thoughts and everything else about me.
The Lord told Jeremiah these words in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified (set apart) thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”
I know there is a lot of debate today as to when life begins in a mother’s womb, but this verse tells us that, in the mind of God, it begins even before conception. If you believe the Bible, you must realize that abortion is wrong and it is the same as murder. God sees a baby before conception and before birth. This is what He told Jeremiah.
I heard a preacher once ask, “Has it ever occurred to you that nothing has ever occurred to God? He knows it all.” He knows the end from the beginning and everything in between. How awesome is that!
It is because God knows me that several things are true in our lives which I would like for us to consider. First of all, He is my Creator. In Genesis 1:26, God said this to Jesus and the Holy Spirit, “Let us make man in our image.” We are not the product of some period of evolution, but we are created in the image of God. He knows us well because He made us.
In Psalms 139:1-3, we read, “Thou has searched me, and known me. Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising. Thou understandest my thoughts afar off. Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways.”
The second thing I see is that Christ knows I need a Savior to pay for and forgive my sin, and He wants to be my Savior and Lord. Jesus said in John 10:9, “I am the door, by Me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture (satisfaction).” When we give our heart and life to the Lord, He then becomes our Savior and Lord. A powerful promise of salvation is found in Romans 10:12, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
A third truth I find is that He knows I will need a Comforter in my trials and heartaches, and He has provided this through the person of the Holy Spirit. We find this promise in John 14:26, where He tells us the Holy Spirit will be our Comforter and teacher.
A fourth thing I see is that God knows I need a Shepherd to lead, guide, feed, protect and care for me. Jesus is our Great and Good Shepherd.
Finally, because He knows me and I know Him, He is my coming Lord. In I Thessalonians 4:13-18, God promises that Jesus will come again and receive those who know Him in salvation to be with Him in that place called Heaven in a world without end.
The song, “My Jesus Knows Just What I Need,” written by Mosie Lister, comes to mind. “My Jesus knows just what I need. Oh yes, He knows just what I need. He satisfies and every need supplies. Yes, He know just what I need.” Amen!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.