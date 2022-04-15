The necessity and importance of the resurrection of Jesus Christ cannot be exaggerated.
The Apostle Paul wrote to the Corinthians, “Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the Gospel, which I preached unto you” (I Corinthians 15:1). In Verses 3 and 4, he continues, “For I declared unto you first of all that which I also received how that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures: and that He was buried, and that He arose again the third day. ...” Here, Paul asserts that the Gospel is not only the death and burial of Christ, but also His resurrection. Without the resurrection, there is no Gospel.
In Romans 1:16, Paul tells us that the Gospel of Christ “is the power of God unto salvation.” There is no salvation without the Gospel of which resurrection is an integral part. Of this salvation, Paul tells us in Romans10:9, “That if thou shall confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart ‘that God hath raised Him from the dead,’ thou shalt be saved.” I Corinthians 15:17 makes it crystal clear, “And if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins.”
For some people, Easter is a time of eggs, bunnies, cards, candy and secular celebrations, but for the believer in Christ, it is all about the resurrection of our Lord Jesus. I am so glad that the tomb of our Lord is empty and He is gone, but He shall return one day for all those who trust in Him.
This weekend, we will celebrate Easter Sunday and how wonderful it is that we serve a risen, living Savior.
Matthew 28:6 records the angel speaking to Mary Magdalene and other women who came early to the tomb on resurrection day, “He is not here, for He is risen, as He said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” Yes, Jesus was gone. He had been laid in a borrowed tomb because He would not need it for very long.
Now, let’s observe several things that are gone because the tomb is now empty.
First of all, because the tomb is empty, the body of Jesus is gone. It was important that Jesus rise from the dead in body to prove He had told the truth when He said in three days He would rise again. Otherwise, He would have been an imposter, not our Savior. The church today is the visible body of Christ in the world and it is important that we are faithful in our service to Him as a witness to those who do not know Him.
A second thing we see is that because He is gone, man’s hopeless plight is gone, too. In I Corinthians 15:11, we read, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.” In speaking of our hope of eternal salvation, Titus 6:19 describes it, “Which hope we have an an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast.”
We find also that man’s condemnation is gone. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit” (Romans 8:1).
In Romans 6:12, we see also that because He is gone from the grave, sin’s power over us is gone, “Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof.” In Verse 14, we are promised, “Sin shall not have dominion over you.”
The Bible tells us, too, that Satan’s power over us is gone. We read in I John 3:8, “For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.” Hebrews 2:14 reminds us that Christ’s mission on earth would “destroy him that had the power of death, that is the devil.”
A final thing we are assured of is that because He is gone, one day we also will be gone to live in His presence when He calls us home from this life or when He returns in the air to receive us unto Himself. And so shall we ever be with our Lord. Happy Easter to all.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
