While thumbing through a high school yearbook from a few decades ago, you might come upon this motto chosen by the senior class, “All things come to him who waits.” Credit for the origin of this proverb generally goes to a poem by an English poet, Lady Mary Montgomerie Currie, who often wrote under the pen name of Violet Fane. In recent years, it has modified to read, “All good things come to him who waits.”
As a standalone statement, we might question its validity, but the idea behind it seems to be an encouragement for patience and persistence, which are valuable, if not imperative, for any notable achievement.
There is something about our human nature that makes us not like to be put on hold or have to wait on someone or for something. We often feel that what we want to say or do is so important that if delayed, we are not being taken seriously. Our ideas, plans or concerns need immediate attention.
Have you ever thought how often we frail human beings put the God of Heaven on hold? We make Him wait on us over and over again in our lives. What a patient God we have!
One of the greatest examples of God’s loving patience is found in His dealings with the nation of Israel. As the Bible clearly tells us, Israel was and is God’s chosen people, yet many times they ignored His counsel, rejected His Word and refused to walk in His ways. However, time and again, He lovingly called them to Himself.
In Isaiah 1:18, the prophet Isaiah recorded these words of the Lord, “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: But, if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured by the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.”
This Scripture is God’s divine invitation calling not only the nation of Israel, but all peoples everywhere to Himself. Sadly, though, many times He still awaits our response to His great love. The question may be asked, “Who is God waiting on?” Let’s look at the Word of God for the answer to this great question.
First, God waits on the lost sinner. According to the Scriptures, we are all lost souls without Christ and without hope of eternal life until we come to Him in faith and let Him save us from our sins (John 3:16).
Secondly, I believe God is waiting on America to come back to Him and for us as a nation to repent and return to our roots as a godly nation (II Chronicles 7:14).
Thirdly, this may sound surprising to some of us, but I believe that God is waiting on us who are believers to walk with Him in more time of fellowship and prayer and to commit ourselves to be salt and light to this needy world (Matthew 5:16).
God also is waiting on His church today to take our responsibility to preach and evangelize the world more seriously. I’m afraid there are so many “Christless souls” because there are so many “crossless saints” who never became true disciples (learners and followers) of Christ (Matthew 28:18-20). Is it possible, too, that we have lost our burden for lost souls facing eternity without God?
Finally, God waits on the weary one, “Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart, and ye shall find rest unto your souls” (Matthew 11:28-29).
Oh, how the words of the song, “The Savior Is Waiting,” by Ralph Carmichael, speak to our hearts! “The Savior is waiting to enter your heart. Why don’t you let Him come in? There’s nothing in this world to keep you apart. What is your answer to Him? Time after time He has waited before and now He is waiting again, to see if your willing to open the door. O, how He wants to come in!”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
