His name is Enoch Lawson Zinn, but many knew him as “Pete.” He was a lifelong construction worker and an ace carpenter. Interestingly, he did not teach his sons the carpentry trade. I suppose it is just as well since only Greg, the youngest of six, possesses any aptitude for or interest in creating magnificent works of construction.
Nevertheless, Dad worked endlessly to provide for us and instilled in all of us a real work ethic. He wasn’t perfect (and neither are we), but Dad knew the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior and, because of that, we look forward to seeing him again in Heaven one day. Oh, how I love, appreciate and miss him!
My focus today, however, is on my Heavenly Father who brought me into His family when I was 11 years old. All of us need an earthly father for the 10, 20, 50 or more years we live life on planet Earth and thank God for every precious father He has given. It is absolutely imperative, however, that we become a child of the Heavenly Father if we are to experience everlasting life for the eternal ages.
According to I Corinthians 15:19, human beings are miserable if we do not possess this eternal life for, “if in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.”
John 3:7 bears out this truth, “Ye (you) must be born again,” and John 1:12 explains how this becomes reality, “But as many as received Him (Jesus) to them gave He power to become the sons (or daughters) of God.” Jesus elaborated on this in John 14:6 when He said, “I am the way, the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.”
Receiving Jesus as Savior from our sin and Lord of our life by repentance and faith is the only way the Heavenly Father becomes our Father. Now let’s consider some marvelous attributes of our Heavenly Father.
First of all, He is flawless or in Bible terms, He is Heavenly and Holy. Jesus often referred to His Father as “My” or “your” or “the Heavenly Father.” In John 17:11, just before going to the cross, Jesus prayed and addressed God as “Holy Father.” What powerful, precious and sacred words!
The word “Heavenly” brings to mind happiness, beauty, supreme greatness and goodness, pleasantness and peace. All of this the Heavenly Father is. “Holy” is defined as “sacred, divine, spiritually pure and sinless, deserving of reverence and worship” and our God is all of this. Psalm 147:17 declares, “The Lord is Holy in all His works.”
As we further consider the Father, we find that He is faithful. A precious promise dear to our hearts is I John 1:9, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Someone has said, “That means He will do it every time.” Amen! In Lamentations 3:12, Jeremiah is telling us about God’s great mercies toward us and His compassions that “fail not” and in Verse 13, He says, “Thy are new every morning: great is Thy faithfulness.”
What about the words of Thomas Chisholm and the heavenly music of William Runyan in their song, “Great is Thy faithfulness, O God, my Father; there is no shadow of turning with Thee. Thou changest not; Thy compassions they fail not. As Thou has been Thou forever wilt be.”
How inadequate are the adjectives that describe my Heavenly Father and how inexhaustible are His attributes. Psalm 139:17-18 tells us that His precious thoughts toward us are innumerable. If you have not met my Father, I pray you will do so before this Father’s Day passes. He is only a prayer away.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
