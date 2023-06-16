His name is Enoch Lawson Zinn, but many knew him as “Pete.” He was a lifelong construction worker and an ace carpenter. Interestingly, he did not teach his sons the carpentry trade. I suppose it is just as well since only Greg, the youngest of six, possesses any aptitude for or interest in creating magnificent works of construction.

Nevertheless, Dad worked endlessly to provide for us and instilled in all of us a real work ethic. He wasn’t perfect (and neither are we), but Dad knew the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior and, because of that, we look forward to seeing him again in Heaven one day. Oh, how I love, appreciate and miss him!

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

