The story is told of a Christian teenaged boy in a small Midwestern town who asked his girlfriend for an evening date on Valentine’s Day. Since he did not have a driver’s license, they would have to walk to the local bowling alley and later to the ice cream parlor.
The young man had a brother several years younger than he and the brother wasted no time asking if he could go along. The immediate response was a definite “No way!” Nevertheless, the youngster slipped out of the house and secretly followed the couple everywhere they went that evening. When they returned to the young lady’s home, little brother ran and climbed a tree, watching to see if the couple kissed goodnight.
At the door, the young man asked, “May I say a prayer?” When his girlfriend replied, “Sure,” he prayed, “Father, Father up above, shall I kiss this one I love?” From high up in the tree came the answer, “Sinner, sinner, down below, pucker up and let it go.” (Whoa!) Oh the joys of “puppy” love!
Of all the kinds of love in the world, Jesus left no question as to the greatest expression of love when He said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). In the hymn “Love Divine,” Charles Wesley penned it this way, “Love divine, all loves excelling; joy of Heaven to earth come down.” The Greek language simply puts it “agape,” the highest form of love – God’s love.
It is great to give and receive gifts, candy, flowers, valentines, etc., at this time of the year from that special someone in our life. But, did you know that God sent us the Greatest Valentine Ever written in red and paid for by the blood of His precious Son? Its message is found in John 3:16, where we read, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Now let’s open up this valentine in John 3:16 and look at it closely. The first thing we see is that it came from a Loving Creator, “For God so loved.” The Creator of the heavens and the earth loves us. Wow! He created us in His own image and put an empty spot in our heart that only He can fill.
The second thing we read is to whom it was sent, “... the world.” God loves the whole world, a lost world, a sin-cursed world, a blind world, a dying world in need of His great love.
A third thing we find is that it was a Liberal Sacrifice, “... that He gave.” God loved us so much that He gave us His very best – Jesus.
Next we see that it was a Liberating Gift, “... His only begotten Son.” Jesus came to save mankind, to set the captives of sin and Satan free. He said on one occasion, “If the Son shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” Then there is the Simple Condition, “... that whosever believeth in Him.” To believe in Him means more than to believe He exists. It means to turn to Him and trust Him for cleansing from sin and for salvation. This is called repentance and faith.
As we examine this wonderful valentine further, we are given a Great Promise, “... should not perish.” And finally, we have the Lasting Results, “... but have everlasting life.” This is life without end, forever life with Him after this earthly life in a marvelous place called Heaven absent of all sin, sickness and sorrow.
Always remember, U R LOVED! Happy Valentine’s Day.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.