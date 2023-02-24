Jesus is the remedy for sin for the unbeliever and in the life of the child of God. “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5).

The Bible tells us in Romans 28:32 that God “spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all.” Yes, God “made Him to be sin for us, Who (Jesus) knew no sin.” God loves us so much that He provided the perfect sacrifice for our sin.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

