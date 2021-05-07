‘Boy, that’s great!” Basically all of us have made this or a similar exclamation at one time or another. When we do, we are saying, “This is unusually good.”
The word “great” is sometimes used as a comparative term often meaning the very best. There are many definitions for this word and in the Holy Scriptures, there are many things that are referred to as “great”. We want to consider a few of these today.
First and foremost, we are told that the Lord is great, which can mean “chief, of vast power, excellent, supreme.” Of course, we realize our Lord is all of that and more. The scriptures in Psalm 48:1-2 bear this out, “Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised in the city of our God, in the mountain of His holiness. Beautiful for situation, the joy of the whole earth is Mt. Zion on the sides of the north, the city of the great King.”
Oh yes, our Lord is a great Lord and nothing or no one can compare with Him. As I live day by day, I learn more and more just how great the Lord is in my life. He will show Himself strong on our behalf if we will allow Him to do so. It all begins with our accepting Him as our Savior and Lord. It is then and only then that we can begin to understand just how great our gracious Lord is.
A second thing we see in the scriptures is the great promises of our great God. In II Peter 1:4, we read. “Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises.” In this particular passage, Peter is talking about the knowledge of salvation and of growing in the grace of salvation.
There are so many promises for us to claim. Hebrews 13:5 records our Lord’s promise, “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” We read in Philippians 4:19, “But my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” The unbeliever is promised in Romans 10:13, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
All of us are promised in Matthew 11:28-30, “Come unto Me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn of Me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For My yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
Now finally, we find that David said in the keeping of God’s judgments (precepts, commandments), there is great reward (Psalm 19:11). When we follow the Lord, there are always great blessings. Jesus also tells us that when we are reviled and persecuted for following Him and His ways, we shall receive great reward (Matthew 5:11).
In the hymn “To God Be the Glory,” Fanny Crosby speaks eloquently to this subject, “Great things He hath taught us; great things He hath done; and great is our rejoicing through Jesus the Son. But purer and higher and greater will be our wonder, our transport, when Jesus we see.”
We look forward to discovering more “great things” as we continue to search God’s Word for these “great” truths. How “great” is that!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.