It is impossible for us as human, finite beings to fathom the greatness of our glorious God – the Lord God of Heaven, the God of the Bible. There is no way to exhaust His great resources or mine away the riches of His great grace.
Last week, we considered some things described as “great” or of real significance in the Holy Scriptures. Psalms 48:1 tells us, “’Great’ is the Lord, and greatly to be praised.” Can we not say also, “Praise His Holy Name!” So great is He that “With God nothing shall be impossible (Luke 1:37).”
We mentioned, too, His “great” and “precious promises” referred to in II Peter 1:4, and we are assured in Titus 1:2 that God cannot lie. He is Truth and His promises are sure and steadfast.
A concluding observation was that “great” reward is promised in Psalm 19:11 for those who keep (hear and obey) God’s Word and for those who are persecuted for Christ’s sake (Matthew 5:12).
Now’s let’s continue our study focusing on more “great” things found in Scripture. Our thoughts turn now to Hebrews 2:3, where we read, “How shall we escape, if we neglect so ‘great’ salvation?” My, what a great salvation we have in Christ! It came to us by a great Sacrifice – He gave His all. It came to us by a great Provider, the Almighty God. It also comes to us with a great promise, which is eternal (quality of) and everlasting (length of) life recorded in John 3:16.
Another thing we see is great faith. Ephesians 2:8 tells us that even our faith is a gift of God and Romans 12:3 reminds us that God has given “to every man the measure of faith.”
In Matthew 8:5-10, we find a beautiful story of a Roman centurion who went to Jesus and pled with Him to heal his servant who was “sick of the palsy.” Jesus immediately replied, “I will come and heal him.” To this, the centurion responded, “I am not worthy that Thou shouldest come under my roof. But speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed.” Jesus marveled at the faith of this man and said, “I have not found so ‘great’ faith, no, not in Israel.”
We see also in I Timothy 3:16 a great mystery. There we read, “And without controversy, ‘great’ is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory.” In this Scripture, Paul is talking about Jesus Christ Who was all man and all God at the same time while on earth. What a great mystery indeed, but a necessary one for Him to be able to purchase our salvation.
Finally, in Ephesians 5, Jesus addresses the subjects of marriage and the church. In Verse 32, He says, “This is a ‘great’ mystery: but I speak concerning Christ and the church.” Come to think of it, many of the things God does are a mystery.
How great is our God!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
