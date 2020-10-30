From a study of history or the daily news at that time, most of us recall that on Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, killing over 2,400 Americans and wounding 1,143 others. There were 18 of our ships that were sunk or damaged, including 5 warships. In addition, 188 planes were destroyed on the ground at Wheeler Field.
Survivors of the gigantic Titanic, which sank in April 1912, reported that the musicians played the hymn, “Nearer My God to Thee,” as the vessel went down into the chilling waters – how fitting, yet heartwrenching! It is told that these heroic people continued to play their music and went down with the ship.
Ships and boats have always been of great interest to me. I am amazed by the fact that a ship weighing thousands of pounds with all kinds of equipment onboard can actually float on the ocean.
A very familiar ship to us found in the Bible is Noah’s Ark. Sadly, only Noah and his family were willing to enter the ship and escape God’s judgment of the flood. Christians and non-Christians alike speak of “walking on water,” a phrase originating from another great Bible story where we find Jesus approaching His disciples in a ship “tossed with waves.” Interestingly, “the wind ceased” when Jesus walked to and entered the ship, just as it does many times today when Jesus enters the storms of our lives.
There are some other ships in the Bible that will keep us afloat on the sea of life and cause us not to shipwreck in our spiritual life.
We have considered the most important “ship” in all the world and in all the Bible named “relationship.” God wants to have a relationship with all mankind and this can only be accomplished by a personal acceptance of Jesus Christ by faith as Savior and Lord. When we do this, John 1:12 says we become a child of God.
Another Bible “ship” of significance we observed was “discipleship” and we found that a disciple is a follower and learner of Jesus. We are to take up our cross daily and follow Him (Luke 14:21), from the time of our salvation until the Lord returns or He calls us home.
Now as we explore some other great Bible ships our thoughts go to the “ship” of “fellowship.” I Corinthians 1:9 reminds us that we “were called into the fellowship’ of His (God’s) Son Jesus Christ our Lord.” The beloved Apostle John declares in I John 1:3 that, “Truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with His Son Jesus Christ.” What a marvelous opportunity we have to fellowship with the God of Heaven. Wow!
In Ephesians 2:10, Paul tells us of another Bible “ship” he calls “workmanship,” and we read, “For we are His workmanship created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” Yes, it is God’s will that our lives be filled with good works after our salvation experience.
The next in our fleet of ships that comes to mind is the “ship” of “Lordship.” Peter proclaimed in Acts 2:36, “ ... that God hath made that same Jesus … both Lord and Christ.” It has been said that if Jesus is not Lord of all, then He is not Lord of all. Our prayer should be, “Jesus, be the Lord of all the kingdoms of my life.”
As we look further in the Word of God, we find the “ship” of “stewardship” (I Corinthians 4:1-2), being instructed that “It is required in stewards that a man (any person) be found faithful.”
Finally, we view the last “ship” on our spiritual horizon called “worship.” In view of His amazing grace in salvation, all His unsearchable riches in Christ, His peace that passes all understanding in our sorrows, His joy unspeakable in our privilege of service and the marvelous future He has for every child of His, how could we not worship Him now and while the ages of eternity roll?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.