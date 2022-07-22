Many people in today’s permissive society have a very lopsided view of who the God of the Bible really is.
There are many even in the church who only see God as a God of grace and mercy. I am glad He is a God of grace and mercy and that He forgives sin. The Bible declares that He is a God that “delights in mercy” and He is “the God of all grace (Micah 7:18 and I Peter 5:10).” If he were not, we all would be in big trouble for sure!
We must remember, however, that the God Who created all things is a holy, righteous God Who judges all sin and He is a just God in all things. We are told in Isaiah 30:18, “And therefore will the Lord wait, that He may be gracious unto you, and therefore will He be exalted, that He may have mercy upon you: for the Lord is a God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for Him.”
The Bible declares that Jesus came to this word “full of grace and truth (John 1:14),” but He will one day return as the righteous judge of all the earth. Thank God for His amazing grace, but we must not forget that “the judge of all the earth shall do right.”
One of the greatest examples of God’s grace and judgment is seen in the book of Genesis, where we find the story of Noah and the great worldwide flood that covered the earth with water. In grace, God told Noah to build an ark and in judgment, God sent the flood to destroy every living thing upon the earth that was not safe in the ark.
A God of judgment has never been a very popular concept, but it is an eternal reality. We read in Genesis 6 what kind of world existed in Noah’s day. Verse 5 tells us, “And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.”
We gain even more insight from Verses 12 and 13 where we read, “... all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth. And God said unto Noah, the end of all flesh is come before Me: for the earth is filled with violence through them: and, behold I will destroy them with the earth.”
In the next verse, we see the grace of God vividly displayed when He tells Noah to build an ark and even gave him the proper measurements. Verse 8 records, “But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.” The Scriptures tell us that “Noah was a just man,” and that “Noah walked with God.” We are told that Noah was a preacher of righteousness and because of the mercy of God the people of the earth heard His message through God’s preacher.
Sad to say, when judgment came, only Noah and his family along with the animals escaped and found safety in the ark. All mankind outside the ark perished.
Jesus has been referred to many times as the “Ark of safety and salvation.” The Bible is clear that all of us are sinners and in order to escape the judgment of our holy, righteous God, each of us must come to Christ in faith, accepting Him as our Savior and Lord.
The door of the “Ark” is open and God is not willing that any should perish, but that all would come freely to Him for everlasting salvation. If you have not done so, please come to Jesus today while he waits for you.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
