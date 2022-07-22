Many people in today’s permissive society have a very lopsided view of who the God of the Bible really is.

There are many even in the church who only see God as a God of grace and mercy. I am glad He is a God of grace and mercy and that He forgives sin. The Bible declares that He is a God that “delights in mercy” and He is “the God of all grace (Micah 7:18 and I Peter 5:10).” If he were not, we all would be in big trouble for sure!

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

