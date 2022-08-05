The fact is that all of us are going somewhere in our lives every day that we live in this world. There are so many roads in life on which we may choose to travel. This is true physically and spiritually as well. We may be headed for great satisfaction or for bitter remorse.
King Solomon tells us in Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way that seemeth right unto a man (or person), but the end thereof are the ways of death.” The Prophet Isaiah wrote in Isaiah 53:6, “All we like sheep have gone astray, we have turned every one to his own way, and the Lord hath laid on Him (Jesus) the iniquity of us all.”
Jeremiah chimed in on this subject in his prayer in Jeremiah 10:23, “O Lord, I know that the way of man (or mankind) is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps.”
Jesus said the same thing another way in Matthew 7:13-14, “Wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”
If there are so many roads and ways in life, how can we possibly find the right one? Jesus tells us plainly in John 14:6, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.” Yes, Jesus is the Way to abundant life here and now and eternal life in the sweet forever after this life, and He tells us how to find it. “And ye shall seek Me, and find Me, when ye shall search for Me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13).
So what do we discover when we find the Way? We realize that Jesus is not only the Way to salvation from our sin and our guilt, but He is also the way to Spirit-filled living. Our life as believers will either bear the fruits of the Spirit or the works of our sinful flesh. In Galatians 5:16, we read, “This I say then, walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh.” Jesus served His Heavenly Father while here on earth in the power of the Holy Spirit. We must do the same if we are going to live a life that will please and honor Him.
We see also that Jesus is the Way to live a life of victory over sin and to find the strength to live the Christian life. The Apostle Paul records in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” We can only live a life of victory over sin and of spiritual strength as we allow the living Christ to live His life through us.
Another thing we find is that Jesus is the Way to spiritual stability. In Matthew 7, Jesus gave us a parable of two men. One built his spiritual life on the sands of this life, but the other built his life on the Rock, the Lord Jesus Christ. From this Scripture, we see that only those who build their lives on the Lord Jesus Christ will stand the storms of life and the judgment. For Hebrews 9:27 reminds us, “And as it is appointed unto man once to die, but after this the judgment.”
Jesus has taken our judgment and we have only to come to Him accepting what He has provided for us. He is “that Way” to Heaven and the Father. It is my prayer that you are “going that Way.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
