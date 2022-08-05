The fact is that all of us are going somewhere in our lives every day that we live in this world. There are so many roads in life on which we may choose to travel. This is true physically and spiritually as well. We may be headed for great satisfaction or for bitter remorse.

King Solomon tells us in Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way that seemeth right unto a man (or person), but the end thereof are the ways of death.” The Prophet Isaiah wrote in Isaiah 53:6, “All we like sheep have gone astray, we have turned every one to his own way, and the Lord hath laid on Him (Jesus) the iniquity of us all.”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

