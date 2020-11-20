For the last couple of weeks, we have been looking at God’s great salvation as revealed to us from the Old Testament prophet, Isaiah. When I think of God’s salvation, the words “wonderful” and “marvelous” come to mind.
It is a marvelous thing to be a Christian. Wow!! However, none of us are born into this world a Christian. To be a Christian, we must come to Christ by faith and must be born “again,” as we see from John 3:3: “Jesus answered and said ... Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” We must bring our sin to Christ, willing to be made right with God (repentance) and trust Jesus as our Savior (faith).
The songwriter, Charles Gabriel, said it well when he wrote the song, “My Savior’s Love.” The wording in part is, “I stand amazed in the presence of Jesus the Nazarene, and wonder how He could love me, a sinner condemned unclean. How marvelous! How wonderful! And my song shall ever be, Oh how marvelous, oh how wonderful is my Savior’s love for me!” Oh yes, it is truly a wonderful thing to be a Christian!
We previously have observed that Isaiah was the prophet of redemption or salvation. His name means “Salvation of Jehovah.” Although the word “salvation” is found only 28 times in his book, Isaiah described God’s wonderful salvation in greater detail than most any other prophet in the Old Testament.
Now, let’s review what Isaiah said about this wonderful salvation as we conclude our study in this book of Scripture.
First, we considered the wells of salvation that save and satisfy us (12:3). Second, we saw the joy of salvation that keeps us rejoicing day by day (25:9). Next, Isaiah told us about the walls of salvation that protect us. He revealed to us that this salvation is everlasting when he wrote, “But Israel shall be saved in the Lord with an everlasting salvation: you shall not be ashamed nor confounded world without end” (45:17).
Isaiah spoke, too, of the day of salvation as a present possession, “Thus saith the Lord, in an acceptable time have I heard thee, and in a day of salvation have I helped thee” (49:8). “We saw, also, the arm of salvation to lift us up when we slip or fall in our spiritual life” (59:16).
Let’s look now at the helmet of salvation described in Isaiah 59:17 to help us endure hardness as a good soldier of Christ, “For He put on righteousness as a breastplate, and an helmet of salvation upon His head.” Ephesians 6:17 also encourages us to avail ourselves of the helmet of salvation in our daily walk and warfare against evil.
Isaiah speaks to us, too, of the garments of salvation which give us our standing and position in Christ as found in Isaiah 61:10: “I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for He hath clothed me with the garments of salvation.”
Finally, we see in Isaiah the light of salvation to guide us and show us the way to live, “... I will not rest, until the righteousness thereof go forth as brightness, and the salvation thereof as a lamp that burneth” (Isaiah 62:1).
My hope and prayer is that all of us can say that we have accepted this wonderful and marvelous salvation which God offers to one and all.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
