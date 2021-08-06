My dad, Pete Zinn, was a lifelong construction worker and a builder. He was an ace carpenter and, like other carpenters, he knew the importance of having the right tools.
I can still visualize his tool chest filled with hammers, nails, saws, tape measures, etc. His hard hat is stored in the top of my closet, where I see it regularly and am reminded of the long hours he worked to provide for our family.
In order to be successful on any building project, it is of utmost importance that we choose the proper and best tools. Last week, we mentioned that the Lord uses some very unusual tools to accomplish the building of His church and kingdom.
The first thing we noted is that He chooses things that are considered “foolish” to the consternation of the wise of this world as Paul wrote in I Corinthians 1:27-28, “But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; and base things of the world and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought the things that are.”
We considered some of the things that the unbelieving world would label “foolish,” such as the preaching of the Gospel message of Jesus Christ. Again, Paul tells us in Verse 21, “It pleased God by the ‘foolishness’ of preaching to save them that believe.” It was noted also that the cross of Christ and Gospel preachers appear to be “foolish” to some people.
As we look further at this passage of Scripture, we find another thing God takes out of His tool chest is “weak” things. We humans choose strength over weakness, but our Lord does the opposite. In II Corinthians 12:9, the Lord said to the Apostle Paul, “My grace is sufficient for thee, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” In the next verse, Paul says, “For when I am weak, then am I strong.”
God loves to take our lack and weakness to show Himself strong on our behalf. God took a tongue-tied Moses and used him to lead His (God’s) people out of Egyptian bondage and across the Red Sea. He used a shepherd boy named David to kill a 9 1/2-foot giant named Goliath, and David later killed the giant’s four brothers.
The Lord chose a drunken baseball player by the name of Billy Sunday, after he had been saved by grace, and God made him a great American evangelist who saw thousands of people come to know Christ as their personal Savior.
Another choice tool God uses in His kingdom is “base” things or things which seem to be unimportant. He used a little boy with his little lunch and fed thousands with it. He used a little donkey for Jesus to ride on when He came to Jerusalem shortly before His crucifixion. Jesus said, “Suffer (allow) the little children to come unto me, for of such is the kingdom of Heaven.”
Finally, we find that God uses “despised” things to accomplish His mission. In James Chapter 2, the Bible tells us that many times the poor are despised, but God has “chosen the poor of this world rich in faith, and heirs of the kingdom.” Jesus and His disciples were despised by many and, sadly, the church is often despised.
But the good news is that God can use our lives today if only we will allow Him to.
