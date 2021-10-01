The greatest truth in all the world is to know that God loves us personally. Nothing can compare with this knowledge. It is an awesome thing to realize that love is Who God is not just what He does.
In I John 4:8, we read, “He that loveth not, knoweth not God, for God is love.” God’s great love is an unfathomable subject. What can we discover today about God’s marvelous love for all of us who are a part of broken and sinful humanity?
The first thing I see is that God’s love is active and it lives. I John 3:18 tells us, “My little children, let not us love in word, neither in tongue, but in deed and in truth.” This is exactly what God did. It is God Who made the first move toward us and not we toward Him. Romans 5:8 words it, “But God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
God’s love is active and alive in us all the time. God’s greatest act of love is when He saves and satisfies the lost soul that comes to Him by faith in Christ. He saves, keeps, provides, protects, heals, comforts, leads, teaches, etc. How sad, miserable and hopeless it would be to live without knowing God’s love is at work in our lives continually.
A second thing we notice is that God’s great love gives. Undoubtedly, the most familiar Scripture that expresses the greatest gift of God’s love is John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that He ‘gave’ His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” We are assured in Romans 8:32 that God keeps on giving after salvation, “He (God) that spared not His own Son ... how shall He not with Him (Jesus) also freely give us all things.”
It is because God gives to us that we should give to others. Jesus said in Matthew 10:8, “... freely ye have received, freely give.” God gave us His very best when He gave us the Lord Jesus Christ. We have the opportunity and responsibility to give to others our love, our prayers, our respect, our compassion, our time and of our resources. The most important gift we can give to them is the witness of the saving grace of Jesus.
As we consider further the great love of our God, we find His love forgives. Nothing is sweeter to the guilty soul bowed down in despair than the forgiveness of God. When Jesus hung on the cross, He prayed, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do (Luke 23:34).”
We are forgiven when we come to repentance and faith in Christ. The Apostle Paul tells us in Acts 20:21, “Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ.” When this happens, we have the assurance found in Psalm 103:12, “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath He removed our transgressions from us.”
It is because God forgives us that we should forgive others also. Jesus put a high expectation on our forgiveness to others when Peter asked Him, “Lord, how oft shall my brother sin again me and I forgive him?” Jesus replied, “... I say not unto thee, until seven times: but, until seventy times seven.”
Finally, we see that God’s love reveals Who God really is, not just what He does. As we noted earlier from I John 4:18, “God is love.” He is love personified. He is grace through the Lord Jesus (John 1:14). He is known as the God of all comfort and the Father of mercies (II Corinthians 1:3). He can meet our every need.
Thank God for His great love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.