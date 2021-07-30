When you’re a youngster, to be chosen to play on a team is a tremendous feeling. One may be chosen or one may be assigned to a team. Most of us have experienced both and I found, hands down, the excitement of being chosen far exceeds that of being assigned.
Each and every day, we all make many choices. When working on a project, we choose the tools we need to accomplish the job at hand. A doctor or a mechanic each must choose the tools to perform the surgery or repairs needed.
But, have we considered that the God of Heaven and earth also makes choices and has chosen to use certain things to accomplish His will? “What are these things?” we may ask. The Apostle Paul gives us the answer in the Bible.
In I Corinthians 1:27, Paul tells us, “But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty.” He continues in the next two verses, “And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are: that no flesh should glory in His Presence.”
The first thing we notice here is that God has chosen to use the foolish things. There are several things that appear to be foolish to an unbelieving and lost world. Paul tells us in Verse 18, “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved, it is the power of God.”
God has chosen to bless the preaching of the cross for it is through the sacrifice of our Savior on the cross that our salvation was purchased. The gospel message of Jesus Christ and His unfathomable love for sinful mankind is foolishness to the atheist and agnostic. But it is precious and life-changing to all who hear and believe.
Another thing God has chosen that is foolishness to an unbelieving world is our Lord’s church. Sadly, some people view the church as a misfit in society. Our Lord has given to His church the message of salvation and of God’s love for lost mankind. In Matthew 28:18-20, He gives the mandate for the church to take this message into all the world and we find these words, “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.”
A final thing that the unbelieving world considers foolish is the vessel God uses to bear the good news of salvation – the gospel preacher. In speaking of the servants of the Lord, the Bible tells us some are vessels of honor and some are vessels of dishonor. Paul said in I Timothy 1:12, “And I think Christ Jesus our Lord, Who hath enabled me, for that He counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry.”
God chooses his servants for different positions according to how He has equipped them and according to their faithfulness. God’s word tells us that it is required that we be found faithful if we would truly serve Him. What a privilege to be chosen by God to serve Him in whatever position He has placed us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.