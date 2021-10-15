My, what a joy and thrill it is to know that the God of the heavens and earth knows me! It is a truth beyond human comprehension. He knows the color of my eyes, He has counted the hairs on my head, He even knows my thoughts and everything else about me. More astounding than this is that He still loves me.
The Lord told Jeremiah, “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee: before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified (set apart) thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations” (Jeremiah 1:5).
I realize there is a lot of debate today as to when life begins in a woman’s womb, but it is evident from this Scripture that in the mind of God, it begins even before conception. If we believe the Bible, we must realize that abortion is wrong and it is the same as murder. God sees a baby before birth, even before conception.
Someone once asked, “Has it ever occurred to you that nothing has ever occurred to God?” How true and how awesome is this! It is because God knows me and knew me before my body was formed that the following observations are true.
Early in Bible recordings, I find that God is my Creator. In Genesis 1:26, God said this to Jesus and the Holy Spirit, “Let Us make man in Our image.” We are not a product of some period of evolution, but we were created in the likeness of God Almighty.
Psalm 139:1-3 presents this truth, “Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising; Thou understandeth my thoughts afar off: Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways.” God knows me even better than I know myself.
Another tremendous truth the Bible brings to us is that Christ wants to be my Savior and Lord. He is not just interested in time, he is most concerned for the endless ages of our eternity. He wants to be my Savior and Lord here and now and for me, to spend the eternal ages with Him. In John 10:9, Jesus said, “I am the door (to abundant life here and eternal life hereafter); if any man enter in, he shall be saved; and shall go in and out, and find pasture (satisfaction).”
When we give our heart and life to Christ, He becomes the Savior of our soul. A powerful verse in Romans 10:13 describes this life-changing moment, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
This brings us to another wonderful promise of God, that He is my comforter through the person of the Holy Spirit as I face the challenges and heartaches of life. Jesus promised in John 14:26 that He would send the Holy Spirit Who would be our comforter as well as our teacher of the things of God.
As I look further in God’s Word, I see that the Lord is my Shepherd (Psalm 23). He leads, feeds, protects and cares for His own.
A final thing I see is that because He knows me and I know Him, He is my coming Lord. God promises in I Thessalonians 4:13-18 that Jesus will come again and receive us to be with Him in a place called Heaven – a world without end. Amen.
