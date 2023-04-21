David reminds us in Psalm 65:2 that our God is a prayer-hearing God, “O Thou that hearest prayer, unto Thee shall all flesh come.” There can be no doubt that one of the greatest honors we could ever enjoy is for the God of Heaven to hear and answer our prayers. I shudder to think what life would be like without that reality. Thank God there is power in prayer!
This thought brings to my mind an interesting and true story I have shared previously from my childhood days growing up in Mountain View. I was about 9 years old when I took a dead fly and pretended to be a preacher officiating his funeral service (imagine me ever being a preacher – ha). I closed my eyes and prayed God would comfort his family. At that moment, I heard a buzzing sound and opened my eyes just in time to see a red wasp swoop down, pick up Bro. Fly and ascend into the heavens. I was astounded and thought in my little mind, “What a powerful prayer!”
When we look into the Scriptures, we see the kinds of prayer that God hears. There are some things about prayer we need to understand. Our prayers must be heart prayers, but what kind of heart prayer does God hear and answer?
First of all, we must pray with a repentant heart. This means that we see our sin and we want to give it up to be made right with God. It is when we hate our sin and want it to be cleansed and washed away in the precious blood of Christ. “The blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth us from all sin” (I John 1:7).
In Luke 18:9-14 is recorded a story that Jesus told to illustrate this truth. “Two men went up unto the temple to pray; one a Pharisee, and the other a publican.” The Pharisees were very religious and many of the publicans were tax collectors considered to be unscrupulous. The Pharisee proceeded in his prideful prayer to tell God what a wonderful person he was, but the publican bowed his head and heart in shame and simply pleaded, “God be merciful to me a sinner.” Only the prayer of the publican was heard and answered and he left the temple forgiven and right with God.
There are times, too, when God’s people sin and need to repent of their sin to be restored to fellowship with God. King David found himself in this tragic situation after he had sinned in an illicit relationship with another man’s wife. He prayed earnestly in Psalm 51 for God to have mercy on him and blot out his sin, “Wash me thoroughly from mine iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin. Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.” God heard his prayer.
A second kind of prayer God loves to hear is one from a clean heart. Psalm 66:18 warns us that, “If I regard (allow) iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me (my prayer).” Another way of saying this is, “We must come clean with God.” We must prepare our heart in order to pray and expect God to hear. One preacher urged his congregation to “keep short accounts with God.”
As we look further into Scripture, we find that our unfaithfulness to God will surely hinder our prayer life. In James 1:6-7, this is recorded in regard prayer, “But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man (person) think he shall receive anything of the Lord.”
I John 3:19-21 expounds on this subject reminding us that, if our heart condemns us, God is greater than our heart and knows of our unfaithfulness to Him. We are assured that if our conscience is clear before God, “Whatsoever we ask, we receive of Him, because we keep His commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in His sight.” Proverbs 28:20 words it, “A faithful man shall abound with blessings.” Oh, the unspeakable blessing of answered prayer!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
