David reminds us in Psalm 65:2 that our God is a prayer-hearing God, “O Thou that hearest prayer, unto Thee shall all flesh come.” There can be no doubt that one of the greatest honors we could ever enjoy is for the God of Heaven to hear and answer our prayers. I shudder to think what life would be like without that reality. Thank God there is power in prayer!

This thought brings to my mind an interesting and true story I have shared previously from my childhood days growing up in Mountain View. I was about 9 years old when I took a dead fly and pretended to be a preacher officiating his funeral service (imagine me ever being a preacher – ha). I closed my eyes and prayed God would comfort his family. At that moment, I heard a buzzing sound and opened my eyes just in time to see a red wasp swoop down, pick up Bro. Fly and ascend into the heavens. I was astounded and thought in my little mind, “What a powerful prayer!”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

