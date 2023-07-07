Praise the Lord! Let every citizen, and every non-citizen, in this great land we call the United States of America lift our hearts and voices in thanksgiving to the God of Heaven for giving us this amazing nation.
Yes, we have just celebrated one of my favorite holidays of the year and probably the most momentous holiday of our beloved country – that day we have designated as Independence Day – the Fourth of July.
We wake up July 4 (and even several days leading up to it) with our hearts almost bursting with patriotism and gratitude that God has allowed us to be a part of this blessed country. How thankful we are that God has given us the spirit and emotion to feel such deep love and devotion for God and country!
As we think about how God has poured out His blessing on our land, we are overwhelmed and at a loss to know where to begin to recount such great goodness.
When my wife was a junior in high school, early in the school year her history teacher challenged her and several other students to submit to a national contest an essay titled, “What Our Forefathers Have Meant to Me.” Several students did just that and then forgot all about it.
At the combined high school and junior high graduation that year, Melissia was called to the podium during the awards ceremony, where she was presented an envelope from the contest headquarters. On the envelope was written her name and “Missouri – 2nd Place.” Inside was a certificate and a monetary award for the essay she had submitted. Having been patriotic since she first learned how to pronounce “America,” she would forever be a devoted patriot.
What a debt of gratitude we owe to our forefathers whom God gave the wisdom, dedication and fortitude to pledge their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor for our America! It is God that raises up such leaders just as He raised up Cyrus during the Jews’ Babylonian captivity to liberate many Jews and encourage the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem (Ezra 1). Thank you, Lord, for our forefathers.
Then we think of our military now serving and our veterans. It is impossible to adequately express our appreciation for them; especially for the ones who laid down their lives for our freedom – those who gave all – and their families. What a sacrifice for those precious families!
Many of us in grief have seen a friend or a loved one come home in a coffin as a result of serving our country on the battlefield. We are reminded from James 1:17 that, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights.” Thank you, Lord, for the brave soldiers you have given our country since its beginning.
The Bible tells us in Psalm 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” America has no greater heritage than the fact that it was founded on Christian principles. Thank you, Lord, that our great country was established on the principles of your Holy Word.
Finally, I am moved to deepest gratitude for those who are still standing up for righteousness today in our country as our culture becomes more and more wicked. Many of these brave patriots have lost their livelihoods, their homes and almost lost their lives to do so. Thank you, Lord, for those who are still sacrificing today for right and for God and country. America, let’s bless God.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
