Praise the Lord! Let every citizen, and every non-citizen, in this great land we call the United States of America lift our hearts and voices in thanksgiving to the God of Heaven for giving us this amazing nation.

Yes, we have just celebrated one of my favorite holidays of the year and probably the most momentous holiday of our beloved country – that day we have designated as Independence Day – the Fourth of July.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.