On Sunday, Christians will celebrate one of the greatest and most glorious events in human history. We refer to it as Easter or Resurrection Sunday. There has never been another day like it.
For centuries, the world awaited the birth of the Messiah. Then one day Jesus was born and God’s plan of redemption for sinful mankind began to unfold.
The Gospels – Matthew, Mark, Luke and John – record the sinless life of God’s Son, the mighty miracles He performed, His preaching of the kingdom and His cruel death at Calvary all to provide eternal salvation for us. He was buried in a borrowed tomb because He would not need it for long. Just as He predicted, God raised Him from the dead after being in the grave three days and three nights.
Every year at this time, I am reminded of the glorious gifts of that first Easter (the resurrection of our Lord Jesus from the dead) which have been given to all of us if we are willing to accept them by faith. Many Easters have come and gone over the past centuries, but none of them has done as much for us as that first Easter morning when our Lord Jesus victoriously arose from the dead and now lives forevermore.
The first and foremost gift we receive is a paid sin debt. Paul tells us in Romans 4:25 and 5:1 concerning the death and resurrection of Christ, “Who was delivered for our offenses, and was raised again for our justification. Therefore, being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Jesus paid a debt He did not owe because we owed a debt we could not pay. We needed Someone to come and wash all our sins away. He does this when we repent of our sin and by faith accept Him as our Savior and Lord.
A second gift we receive because of that first Easter is new life in Christ. Again Paul tells us in II Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore, if any man (person) be in Christ Jesus, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things become new.” When we come to Christ trading our sin for His salvation, we get a new heart and a new start with abundant life here and now.
A third gift we receive as a result of the resurrection is hope beyond the grave. We find in I Corinthians 15:19 that “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.” But, Jesus said, “I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish” (John 10:28).
The song “Beyond the Cross” by Mosie Lister has this wording in the second verse, “Then I sought reassurance and I went to the tomb, to the place where His body once lay. And I cried, Lord, help me see. Is there hope here for me? And this I heard Him say. Beyond the cross is a tomb that is empty. You won’t find Me there anymore. And beyond the tomb is life everlasting and hope forevermore.”
Because of that first Easter and our living Savior, we have the gift of the promise of the Second Coming of Christ back to earth for His children. He arose from the grave and eventually ascended back to Heaven with a promise that He would return.
A final gift Easter provided is a glorious future in a place called Heaven for all who receive His eternal salvation. “In My Father’s house are many mansions ... I go to prepare a place for you” (John 14:2).
Happy Easter to each of you.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.