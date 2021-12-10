Yes, He is Lord of Lords and the King of Kings! So, what can you give a king or what can you give to Someone Who created all things for Himself and owns it all? What can we who are sinful, fallen creatures give to the King of Kings? I believe a portion of the poem by Christina Rossetti says it well, “What can I give Him, poor as I am? If I were a shepherd, I would bring a lamb. If I were a wise man, I would do my part. But what can I give Him? I’ll give Him my heart.”
This poem, that has been set to music, has been expanded to include, “I will give Him my heart, offer my soul. With all of my mind, I’ll let Him have control. For there are only two things I can lay at His feet. It’s my heart and my life. These are my gifts to The King.”
In Matthew Chapter 2, we are told of some wise men who came to worship the Christ Child and to bring Him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh (Verse 11). We don’t know if there were three wise men or a dozen and it really doesn’t matter how many there were. When the wise men came, Jesus was no longer an infant in the manger, but He was a child in “the house” possibly close to 2 years old.
These wise men brought to Jesus some gifts and He desires gifts you and I can bring to him also. Let’s see if we can answer the question, “What can I give to the King Who owns everything?”
The wise men brought their gifts of praise and adoration. In Verse 2 of Matthew 2, we are told that when they arrived in Jerusalem, they asked, “Where is He that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen His star in the east, and are come to worship Him.”
Further in Verses 10 and 11, we read, “When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy. And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary His mother, and fell down and worshipped Him.” Today, we can bring our gifts of praise and adoration to Christ.
Psalm 100 exhorts us to “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands (or people). Serve the Lord with gladness; come before His presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord He is God: it is He that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people, and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise: be thankful unto Him, and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting; and His truth endureth to all generations.” Yes, He desires our worship.
A closing verse to the song referred to above has been added, “What can you give Him? What can you bring? What can you offer, that’s fit for a King? Bow before Jesus. That’s where you can start. What can you give Him? Just give Him your heart.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
