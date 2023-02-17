The promise of God in response to humility is seen in James 4:10, “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord and He shall lift you up.” The end of humility for Christ was glory, and so it is for us, too.
Scripture has much to say about pride and humility, but it is not possible to find therein any good resulting from a prideful attitude and lifestyle. Jesus spoke of one church with a haughty opinion of itself in Revelation 3:17, “Because thou sayest, ‘I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing;’ and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind and naked.” How distorted our perspective can be when we are blinded by pride.
In a previous column, we considered several areas of the humility of Jesus as we looked at His birth, family affluence, rank, respectability, personal wealth, physical appearance and reputation. Let’s look now at Jesus, our perfect example of humility in all of the following areas as well.
Pride of learning: “How knoweth this man letters, having never learned?” (John 7:15).
Pride of success: “He was despised and rejected of men” (Isaiah 53:3).
Pride of superiority: “I am among you as He that serveth” (Luke 22:27). He “took upon Him the form of a servant” (Philippians 2:7).
Pride of ability: “I can of mine own self do nothing” (John 5:30).
Pride of self-will: “I seek not mine own will, but the will of the Father which hath sent me” (John 5:30).
Pride of intellect: “As my Father hath taught me, I speak these things” (John 8:28).
Pride of righteousness: “For He (the Father) hath made Him to be sin for us, Who knew no sin” (II Corinthians 5:21).
Pride in death: “He humbled Himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross” (Philippians 2:8).
Pride of burial: “And He made His grave with the wicked” (Isaiah 53:9).
Pride of Resurrection: “Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father” (Romans 6:4) – not by His own power.
His greatest display of humility was captured by the songwriter Albert E. Brumley, “What an awful death He died to pardon you and me. All alone in agony He tossed; and a world once lost in sin can now be wholly free, by the blood that stained the old rugged cross.” No death was more cruel or humiliating than death by crucifixion, yet He endured the cross, despising the shame of it.
A life of 33 years of humility was rewarded according to the promise of the Father. We see His exaltation in Philippians 2:9, “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted Him, and given Him a name which is above every name: that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in Heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father.”
We read in I Peter 3:22 that this Jesus “... is gone into Heaven, and is on the right hand of God; angels and authorities and powers being made subject to Him.” In Luke 21:27, we find that one day the Son of Man will come back to this earth in a cloud with power and great glory, and Revelation 1:7 tells us that “every eye shall see Him.” Our Savior has passed from unspeakable suffering and humility into unimaginable honor and glory by the Father.
But that is not the end of the story. Throughout the Scriptures we are promised that we who know Jesus as our Savior and Lord will one day share in His glory. Romans 8:18 reminds us “that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that shall be revealed in us.”
We find these amazing words in I Corinthians 2:9, “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.” We are told that our mortal bodies will “be fashioned like unto His glorious body” and that we will enjoy with Him the bliss of that wonderful Heaven described in Revelation 21 and 22 eternally.
It just gets better and better.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
