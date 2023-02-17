The promise of God in response to humility is seen in James 4:10, “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord and He shall lift you up.” The end of humility for Christ was glory, and so it is for us, too.

Scripture has much to say about pride and humility, but it is not possible to find therein any good resulting from a prideful attitude and lifestyle. Jesus spoke of one church with a haughty opinion of itself in Revelation 3:17, “Because thou sayest, ‘I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing;’ and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind and naked.” How distorted our perspective can be when we are blinded by pride.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

