We humans, fashioned by the living God of Heaven, are intricate and complex beings. The Bible records in Genesis 2:7, “And the Lord God formed man (mankind) from the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.”

Paul speaks in I Thessalonians 5:23 of our “whole spirit and soul and body.” He mentioned first “our spirit,” which is that higher part that can know and have communion with God (Job 12:8) for His Spirit bears “witness with our spirit,” according to Romans 8:16.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

