We humans, fashioned by the living God of Heaven, are intricate and complex beings. The Bible records in Genesis 2:7, “And the Lord God formed man (mankind) from the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.”
Paul speaks in I Thessalonians 5:23 of our “whole spirit and soul and body.” He mentioned first “our spirit,” which is that higher part that can know and have communion with God (Job 12:8) for His Spirit bears “witness with our spirit,” according to Romans 8:16.
Jesus said it this way in John 4:24, “They that worship Him must worship Him in Spirit and truth.” God never intended for our worship of Him to be a dry ritual.
According to the calendar, Christmas 2022 is now “in the history books.” However, I find the Spirit of this Christmas season and of Christmases long past still lingering.
My thoughts turn now to one of those Christmas seasons of the past and the new year following. It was Dec. 20, 2015, and my wife and I were living in southeast Missouri. I had preached that morning at a country church in the Briar community, a few miles west of Doniphan.
After the service, the congregation enjoyed a time of fellowship and a Christmas meal. Then, we all traveled to another church where we met with the other churches of the local association for the monthly sing.
The last participant was a lady named Carla who was a part of the quartet at her church and often could be found playing the bass guitar. On one occasion we had seen Carla, while singing with the quartet, move from her lead position to the bass then to the tenor and finally to the alto. She was comfortable and capable singing any part in the quartet. Nevertheless, she exhibited a perpetual spirit of humility.
That afternoon, Carla sang the first verse of a song made famous by the Voices of Victory Quartet of Hudsonville, Mich. “I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord. I’ve been touched by His Spirit, fed by His Word. His voice gently speaking is the sweetest I’ve heard. I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord.”
The anointing of the Lord on the presentation was so powerful that by the end of the first verse, in addition to the congregation being touched, my wife sitting beside me was weeping profusely. Carla continued, “I’ve been blessed with a body that is strong. This temple of sadness He filled with His song. My sins which were many are remembered no more since I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord.”
She concluded with the chorus, “I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord. This life sin had broken, His love restored. With the sweet peace of Heaven, this world can’t afford, I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord.”
My wife never regained her composure during this time. As the service ended, she met Carla at the front of the church and asked, “May I have a hug?” The response, of course, was, “Sure.” There, she wept out her gratitude for God’s glorious blessings and expressed her appreciation to Carla for dedicating her life and talent to the Lord.
That evening, I preached again at Briar. To crown a great day in the Lord, in a neighboring state, Russell Baptist Church voted unanimously that same evening to call us as pastor and pastor’s wife. We celebrated the new year by moving to Russell on Jan. 1, 2016.
Meanwhile, back to 2023 and a blessed new year to each of you.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
