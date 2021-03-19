Many times while traveling across the country, we see places off the side of the roadway where a cross and some flowers have been placed. This indicates that it is a place of great sorrow for a family somewhere. It is a sad reminder of a life cut short.
In a previous column, we mentioned a place that our Lord loved to go for rest, reflection and restoration from the burdens of ministry. It was a beautiful garden called Gethsemane situated on the Mount of Olives just east of Jerusalem. We found that Gethsemane became a place of great heaviness for our Lord as He contemplated His approaching death on Calvary. Matthew 26:37 tells us that, here in this garden, Jesus “began to be sorrowful and very heavy.”
We saw also that Gethsemane became a place of much suffering as Jesus told His disciples in Verse 38, “My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death.” Gethsemane obviously became that night a place of heartbreaking loneliness for our Savior when He returned to his disciples three times only to find them sleeping and said unto them, “What, could you not watch with Me one hour?”
As we consider this Scripture further, we find that Gethsemane was a place of heartfelt prayer. In Verse 39, we read, “And He went a little farther and fell on His face, and prayed, saying, ‘O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from Me: nevertheless not as I will, but as Thou wilt.”
Jesus prayed in great anguish from His heart. Hebrews 5:7 tells us that Jesus “offered up prayers and supplications with strong crying and tears unto Him (God) that was able to save Him from death”, but chose to obey His Father’s will that He might redeemed us from eternal death.
Because of what Christ did on the cross, the lost soul today has the promise, “Ye shall seek Me, and find Me, when ye shall search for Me with all your heart (Jeremiah 29:13).” For the Christian, God’s promise is, “The effectual (forceful), fervent (intensely earnest, burning) prayer of a righteous man (person) availeth much (James 5:16).”
Gethsemane, too, became a place of absolute surrender. We noted that Jesus prayed, “Not my will, but thy will be done.” We who are disciples of Christ must be willing to pray in absolute surrender. It has been my personal experience that place of the most difficult surrender to God’s will has brought the greatest joy and unspeakable blessing of my entire life.
The next thing we see about Gethsemane is that it was a place of heartless betrayal. In Matthew 26:46, we read the words of Jesus to His disciples, “Rise, let us be going; behold, he is at hand that doth betray Me.” Jesus loved Judas who was one of His disciples, but Judas didn’t love Jesus and he betrayed Jesus with a kiss. Judas sold his own soul for 30 pieces of silver. All of us probably have known what it is like to be betrayed.
While Jesus prayed, Gethsemane also became a place of help for Him as He prepared to sacrifice Himself for us. In Luke 22:43, we see that God sent an angel to minister to Him. And, finally, one day this will be a place of glory when Christ returns to earth to set up His kingdom. He will set his feet on the Mount of Olives to show Himself as King of Kings and Lord of Lords. That place once of heart-wrenching anguish will give way to indescribable glory.
In the hymn “In Gethsemane Alone,” the songwriter S.B. Reed captured the scene in Gethsemane. “Long in anguish, deep was He, weeping there for you and me, for our sin to Him was known. We should love Him evermore for the anguish that He bore in Gethsemane alone.” The good news is that if we know Him as Savior, we will share in His wondrous glory at His return.
