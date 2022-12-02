All of us probably have seen programs on television which feature houses that experience an “extreme makeover.” It is always quite interesting to see the total difference in a house that has undergone such a change.
When I look into the Word of God, I see that, when a person comes to faith in Christ, they, too, experience an “extreme makeover.” The Apostle Paul is a great example of the difference Christ makes in our lives when we accept Him as Savior and Lord.
In Acts 26, Paul described himself before his conversion saying he “thought he ought to do many things contrary to the name of Jesus.” He said also, “Many of the saints did I shut up in prison ... and when they were put to death, I gave my voice against them.”
An encounter with Jesus changed him into a preacher of the gospel who was jailed countless times in his ministry and was martyred for the Christ he once persecuted. Paul’s words in II Corinthians 5:17 sound like his personal testimony, “Therefore if any man (or woman) be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
In his song, “It’s Different Now,” David Beatty described it, “Once I was lost in sin; I had no peace within. To save my weary soul I knew not how. But Jesus came to me, and by His grace I’m free. Now it’s different; oh so different now.”
Let’s consider now some things that change when we come to Christ. First of all, we see that Jesus makes the difference in who we are. I Corinthians 6:9-10 describes some of the vilest sinners imaginable and then in Verse 11, we are assured, “And such were some of you, but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are purified in the name of the Lord Jesus.”
The Bible tells us that when we were lost in our sins, we were “without Christ,” but when we come to Jesus, we are then “in Christ” forevermore. To be in Christ means to be born again, as Jesus tells us in John 3:7. Our sins are nailed to His cross and they are forgiven, forgotten, forever.
A second thing we see is that Christ makes a difference in how we live. Paul told us that old things are passed away and we are brand-new in Christ. We have a new heart, a new start and a desire to live for Him. We set our affection on things above, not on things of the earth. Our goal is to please our Lord and share Christ with others.
Finally, Christ makes a difference in how we die. To be without Christ means to live forever without Him in the place the Bible calls “Hell.” The believer who is in Christ does not have to fear death. Revelation 14:13 tells us, “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors; and their works do follow them.”
The great news is that all of us have the opportunity for an “eternal makeover” that fits us for our best life here and Heaven forever. What a difference.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
