All of us probably have seen programs on television which feature houses that experience an “extreme makeover.” It is always quite interesting to see the total difference in a house that has undergone such a change.

When I look into the Word of God, I see that, when a person comes to faith in Christ, they, too, experience an “extreme makeover.” The Apostle Paul is a great example of the difference Christ makes in our lives when we accept Him as Savior and Lord.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

