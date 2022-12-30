‘There is no new thing under the sun,” according to Ecclesiastes 1:9. It is a given that occurrences and events which may take place in our lives in 2023 have been experienced by others in days gone by. Nevertheless, we may anticipate blessings in our own lives in the coming year that we have never known.

I don’t know about you, but I always look forward to the new year and the opportunity for a fresh start. In Revelation 21, Jesus tells us about the end of time on earth as we know it and in Verse 5, He says, “Behold, I make all things new.” He speaks of the new Heaven and new earth. The Bible is filled with many new things, some of which I would like for us to consider.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

