‘There is no new thing under the sun,” according to Ecclesiastes 1:9. It is a given that occurrences and events which may take place in our lives in 2023 have been experienced by others in days gone by. Nevertheless, we may anticipate blessings in our own lives in the coming year that we have never known.
I don’t know about you, but I always look forward to the new year and the opportunity for a fresh start. In Revelation 21, Jesus tells us about the end of time on earth as we know it and in Verse 5, He says, “Behold, I make all things new.” He speaks of the new Heaven and new earth. The Bible is filled with many new things, some of which I would like for us to consider.
The first and most important thing for human beings to experience is the New Birth. Jesus told a man by the name of Nicodemus as recorded in John 3:3, “Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” Nicodemus was one of the most religious men of his day, but in Verse 7, Jesus told him, “Ye (you) must be born again.”
“How does this occur?” one may ask. We can be born again by calling upon the name of the Lord (praying), asking Him to forgive us of our sins and inviting Him to be the Savior of our soul and Lord of our life. John 1:12 elaborates on this, “But as many as received Him (Jesus), to them gave He power to become the sons (or children, born-again ones) of God.”
When we do this, we experience another new thing: we become a New Creature (creation). The Bible promises us this in II Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore, if any man (or person) be in Christ, he (or she) is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
Those who place their faith and trust in Christ as their Savior become new persons. In the words of the Apostle Paul in Romans 6, the “old man (person)” is crucified with Christ and becomes a “new man (person).”
When we come to Christ by faith, we also receive a New Nature. This is confirmed in II Peter 1:4, where we are told that we become “partakers of the divine nature.” This means that God’s nature is in us. Wow! We love because His love is in us; we hate sin because He hates sin and the destruction it can bring to any soul; and we care about others because He cares through us.
One of the greatest promises in the Bible is found in Lamentations 3:23 speaking of the mercies of God, “They are new every morning; great is Thy faithfulness.” The Lord of Heaven offers us New Mercies each day. What a merciful God!
As we look to the future, we have an interesting promise in Revelation 2:17, “I … will give Him a white stone, and in the stone a new name written.” Believers in Christ will receive a New Name one day and, while we do not understand now how meaningful this will be, we can rest assured that it will be of great significance.
And the future only gets brighter as, in I Corinthians 15.53, we are assured of a New Body when we reach that New Home of the soul, Heaven, prepared for the children of God (John 14:1-6).
The best is yet to come! Happy New Year to each of you.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
