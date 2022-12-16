In a previous column, we noted that God is busy as ever He is accomplishing His marvelous works regardless of our individual attitudes and activities during the Christmas season.
Amid the crazy commercialization, the crowded shopping venues, the constant coming and going we experience, God chooses to crown this season many times with His life-changing miracles. Every year my thoughts return to some of those miracles, and I would like to share a few.
It was nearing Christmas 1971. Grandpa Zinn had passed away a few months earlier and my family and I had moved back from Little Rock to Grassy Holler 3 miles out in the backwoods from Fifty-Six, Ark., to stay with Grandma for a time. At the age of 10, I was selected to be a wise man in the school play, and the school had chosen to have the play performed at the Fifty-Six Baptist Church.
As I approached the altar with my gift for the Christ Child, it seemed I was actually presenting it to the Lord Jesus. The thought came to me, “I know Grandpa is in Heaven, but I wonder where I am going?” The conviction of that night never left me and a few months later during a revival service, I came back to that same church and same altar. This time, I presented my heart and my life to the Lord Jesus and it changed the eternal destination of my soul.
In Jeremiah 4:10, the Bible records these words, “Who hath despised the day of small things?” A small boy, a small play, in a small church, in the small town of Fifty-Six- – that is where it all began. May God’s call of salvation resound louder than ever before during Christmas 2022.
Then there was a young business woman who had been elected by the church to the position of church treasurer. With a love for accounting and a desire to serve the Lord, she was thrilled and humbled to be entrusted with such responsibility.
A few months into her second year as treasurer, it was time for the Christmas service at the church. As the service was coming to a close, the pastor announced that the church wanted to present a gift to one of the members for hours of dedicated service. A church leader approached the young treasurer’s pew and handed her a beautifully wrapped present.
The impact of that gesture was overwhelming – to think that the Lord’s church had purchased a gift for her for performing a service she loved. She managed, however, to express her gratitude to the congregation. The wonder of the moment lingered and that day marked a renewed and deeper commitment to her Lord. It wasn’t long before she began to feel the Lord leading her to resign her post and move on to a full-time Christian ministry, eventually marrying a pastor (a secret childhood dream of hers).
I am the blessed pastor she married, and Mellissa has been my personal accountant now for over 38 years. Psalms 37:4 promises, “Delight thyself in the Lord, and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart.” May God’s call to service be heard again and again throughout our land this Christmas.
With hearts and minds contemplating the birth of the Lord Jesus and our country facing spiritual battles it has never faced before, I wonder what miracles God may have in store for us this month. “Call unto me and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things which thou knowest not (Jeremiah 33:3).”
Let’s expect God’s miracles in the Christmas 2022 season. My prayer is a blessed and miraculous Christmas for each of you.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church, Russell, AR.
