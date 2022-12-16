In a previous column, we noted that God is busy as ever He is accomplishing His marvelous works regardless of our individual attitudes and activities during the Christmas season.

Amid the crazy commercialization, the crowded shopping venues, the constant coming and going we experience, God chooses to crown this season many times with His life-changing miracles. Every year my thoughts return to some of those miracles, and I would like to share a few.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church, Russell, AR.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.