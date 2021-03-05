As I penned my thoughts previously, we considered not only some things that last forever but, also, things that change, diminish or pass away. The seasons of life bring us new opportunities as we move beyond some of our greatest accomplishments or disappointments to a hopeful future. One of the things that is readily apparent to us is the decline of our health as we age.
Mark Twain and others have amused us with the quote, “Of all the things I’ve lost, I miss my mind the most,” and many of us can relate to some degree. This Sunday, the calendar will remind me that I have just attained a notable milestone (called birthday) in my journey from earth to Heaven.
Hopefully, I will have the opportunity to worship at our church with all five of my brothers and to share “Sunday dinner” together in celebration. I must confess though, even before the big day, that I have already experienced some “senior moments;” just ask my congregation!
Don’t you just hate it when you interact with those 90- to 100-year-olds who are just as sharp as they were 30 years ago? No – we absolutely love it and we marvel at the sharp mind God has given and sustained for some. For the rest of us, it is what it is (smile) and we embrace or accept what God has for us individually.
The caterpillar leaves behind his cocoon to become a beautiful butterfly, never to return to his previous state. My wife’s 98-year-old aunt possesses a brand-new, never-used, 9-foot cotton sack, a reminder of the days before the mechanical cotton pickers invaded their farming operation in southeast Missouri in the 1950s.
While many things do not last, we concluded that not “all” good things must come to an end. We found in our study that our salvation is never ending as God has promised in John 3:16 “everlasting life” for “whosoever believeth in Him.”
A second thing we discovered from the words of Jesus in John 6:51 is the spiritual food we get from the Bible will last forever, “I am the living bread which came down from Heaven: if any man (person) eat of this bread, he shall live forever.” Also, spiritual works we do for the Lord referred to as “gold, silver, precious stones” will last and will merit a reward at the judgment seat of Christ (I Corinthians 3:12-14).
As we conclude our pondering of this subject for now, other eternal realities from the Holy Scriptures come to mind. We find from I Corinthians 13:13 that there are three Christian graces that now remain and one of these will never pass away, “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.”
The world needs to see these in the lives of believers everywhere and may God help our lives to reveal them. But can we imagine what love we will have and be able to perfectly demonstrate toward God our Father and our Savior the Lord Jesus Christ during the one endless day of eternity?
As we look further in the Scriptures, we consider the unseen things of God addressed in II Corinthians 4:18, “... For the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.” Those unseen things are only spiritually “seen” today by the eye of faith.
Paul tells us in Hebrews 12:27 of a kingdom that cannot be moved (while seemingly everything else is being moved) – that kingdom of God of which we can be a part.
Finally, the Bible, which is the Word of God, shall endure forever, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but My words shall never pass away (Matthew 24:35).”
Why would we seek only those temporal things that will pass away? May each of us seek those things that truly are everlasting.
