As quoted in a recent column, Philippians 4:8 reminds us, “Whatsoever things are true ... honest ... just ... pure ... lovely ... of good report, if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Now that is worth repeating and remembering daily – Amen?
Let’s notice, however, he did not say, “Stick your head in the sand and never acknowledge the hurt in the hearts of those around you nor the evil that shocks you each day in the news reports.” Nevertheless, we don’t have to let these things control our minds and determine our disposition and outlook.
Psalms 46:1 encourages us, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” Verse 2 then challenges us, “Therefore will not we fear though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea.” Only the God of Heaven could infuse in us that mind-set, but He can.
Being (as I confessed previously) a fan of “Jesus” and “Bible” message shirts often for my casual attire, while thumbing through a stack of tees one day, I came across one I especially liked. Yes, it was just what I wanted and, on second thought, I decided to take two. One would not last forever.
When I tried one of them on for fit at home later, I was so impressed that on my next trip to town, I purchased two more of the same shirt just for good measure and now I owned “only” four. You may say, “Preacher, you’re a nut,” and I would probably respond in the words of a former pastor of mine, “At least I’m screwed onto the right bolt.” Anyway, the four has been a good decision for me although I had never done that before and I haven’t since. Just think, though, there are always at least two clean and ready to wear!
Back in the same store a week or so later, when I was wearing one of the shirts, a store employee told me she liked my shirt. When I thanked her for her kind comment, she added, “I have two of those myself.” The Word is getting out, right?
Not everyone, however, is quite so excited about our choice of attire. A few weeks later, I was helping myself to the salad bar in a local restaurant. This time I was sporting a different Gospel message tee. On the front were the words, “This shirt is illegal in 53 countries,” and on the back appears a red cross with the wording of my life Bible verse “For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ.” (On a different day, while wearing this shirt, a lady approached me and said, “Sir, I have that same shirt.”)
But today would be different. All of a sudden I heard a loud and unusual commotion behind me. When I turned to check out what was happening, a middle-aged man leaving the restaurant was laughing and pointing at me, mocking the message on the back of my shirt. My immediate response was, “God bless you, brother.”
As this unfolded, my wife turned her head to ignore the situation thinking the man was mentally challenged. Instead, he was spiritually challenged offering a real prayer opportunity and a feeling of real pity for a “man who knows not the Giver of life.” In a moment, as he approached the exit, he regained his composure and under different circumstances would have appeared to be a person of reasonable behavior.
At the same salad bar a few months later when I was wearing one of the four identical shirts, a man came up to me and said, “Sir, I like your shirt. I have two of those myself.” And the light continues to shine!
Jesus is our supreme example of not concentrating on the darkness as seen in Hebrews 12:2, “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; ‘Who for the joy that was set before Him’ endured the cross, despising the shame.” He concentrated on “bringing many sons (children) unto glory” – not on His sufferings (Hebrews 2:10). How divine!
Ecclesiastes 11:6-7 inspires us, “In the morning sow thy seed (of kindness, witness, etc.); for thou knowest not whether shall prosper. Truly the light is sweet ... .” Prayer for 2023: “Lord, help us to take advantage of every opportunity to reflect Your light to our world throughout 2023.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.