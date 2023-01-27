As quoted in a recent column, Philippians 4:8 reminds us, “Whatsoever things are true ... honest ... just ... pure ... lovely ... of good report, if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Now that is worth repeating and remembering daily – Amen?

Let’s notice, however, he did not say, “Stick your head in the sand and never acknowledge the hurt in the hearts of those around you nor the evil that shocks you each day in the news reports.” Nevertheless, we don’t have to let these things control our minds and determine our disposition and outlook.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

