One of my all-time favorite Bible characters in the Old Testament is the man named Daniel. We read and see much about his faith and determination in the book that bears his name. Daniel was a Hebrew young man who served and honored his God – the Lord God of Heaven – during Israel’s captivity in Babylon. With his unwavering faith in his God and the determination of a bulldog, he left an example we all would do well to follow.
In the first chapter of Daniel, we are told that the king offered him the finest meat and wine, and Verse 8 reads, “But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s meat, nor with the wine which he drank: therefore he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself.”
One might think that Daniel was aware of the Scripture in Proverbs 20:1, “Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosever is deceived thereby is not wise.” He may have even known of the writing in Isaiah 28:7, “But they also have erred through wine, and through strong drink are out of the way.” Hosea, a contemporary of Isaiah, didn’t mince any words, either: “Whoredom and wine and new wine take away the heart” (Hosea 4:11).
In order to serve the Lord acceptably and to live the Christian life, one must, like Daniel, purpose in his heart to do so. Daniel was not only a man of purpose, but he was also a man of daring faith, a faith that dared to believe God in the direst of circumstances. We see his steadfast faith demonstrated when he was cast into the lions’ den (Chapter 6). There are a few things about Daniel’s faith I would like for us to consider.
We notice that Daniel’s faith was a pure faith – the real deal kind of faith that got results. Jesus said, “What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them” (Mark 11:24). In Romans 10:17, we are told how we can strengthen our faith, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”
In Daniel 6:22, we find Daniel had a very potent and powerful faith. He spoke from the lions’ den and told the king that God had sent an angel and stopped the lions’ mouths. What is it in my life and in your life today that needs a mighty miracle of God to accomplish a needed victory or result?
Daniel’s faith was a personal faith. Daniel 6:23 reads, “So Daniel was taken up out of the den, and no manner of hurt was found upon him, because he believed in his God.” He could say this God Who had delivered him was his God. Hebrews 11:6 tells us, “But without faith it is impossible to please Him: for he that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.” We must come personally to the only true God in faith.
We see also that Daniel had a persevering faith. He had faith before he was thrown into the lions’ den as he opened his window and prayed knowing he could be heard in violation of the king’s decree. He had faith when he was thrown to the lions. Undoubtedly, his faith was only increased when he was delivered from the lions. God promises in I Peter 1:7 that the trial of our faith is “much more precious than of gold.”
Finally, Daniel had a penetrating faith. When God delivered him, the king made a decree in Verse 26, “That in every dominion of my kingdom men tremble and fear before the God of Daniel; for He is the living God, and steadfast for ever, and His kingdom that which shall not be destroyed, and his dominion shall be even unto the end.” When people see the God of our faith in the miracles He performs for us, many will be changed and blessed.
The good news is that the God of Daniel is the same God available to us today if we will come to Him, believing He is and that He will reward those who seek Him with all of their heart.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
